The arrival of the new generation of consoles took place more than a year ago, and although almost all aspects of the hardware of both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been widely praised, the truth is that the storage of the devices is something that generated certain doubts among users, especially in Microsoft’s entry-level console.

These doubts arose in the players due to the increasing space that games that have reached the market in recent years have needed, with cases as shocking as the more than 200GB that are necessary to play Call of Duty: Warzone. For this reason, it is possible that some consider expanding the storage of their consoles, and for this reason, from SomosXbox we bring you our review of the Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card.

Xbox Series X|S 2TB Expansion Card Review

compact and sober

The first thing we will talk about in this review of the Xbox Series X|S expansion card is its design. The device is very reminiscent of the “memory cards” how important they were in past generations of consoles, although yes, with a much more premium finish than that of those devices.

In the part that will be connected to our console we find the Seagate logo in a metallic finish, while in the lower part we have a small projection to facilitate the extraction of the card, as well as the Xbox logo and the ability to storage of our device, which can be 512GB, 1TB or 2TB.

The most important thing in this sense of the expansion card created by Seagate is what well thought out that is to be moved. At home, we will have a cover that will act as protection when we try to take the device with us, something really simple, since we will be able to carry it even in our pockets.

comfort to power

If we have talked about the fact that the device is tremendously comfortable to carry with us from one place to another, we could use the same adjective when explaining its operation. Unlike what happened with external hard drives, in which we had to go through a certain process for it to work properly, the Xbox Series X | S expansion card bets on simplicity.

For this device to work on our Xbox Series, it will only be necessary to connect it to the back of any of the consoles, and we will directly have this SSD fully operational, being able to store and run games without having to go through any cumbersome process: connect and play.

The operation of the device is also committed to this simplicity that we discussed. Once connected to our console, we will only have to select the expansion card as a device on which to install a game, something that we can even do by default.

What matters is inside

Once its design and ease of installation have been discussed, the really important part begins in terms of the experience offered by this expansion card. The device created by Seagate has a custom PCIe GEN 4X2 NVM2 memory insidethat is, the same as occurs with the storage of Xbox Series X | S.

Speaking of which, in addition to sharing the same hardware, the same goes for support for Xbox’s own technologies. We are talking neither more nor less than Xbox Velocity Architecture, which will give even more speed when loading games on our consoles. But this is not the only function that we will have available with the Seagate expansion card, since we will also have the possibility of enjoying Quick Resume.

This decision makes all the sense in the world, since when we come across a device that makes use of Xbox’s proprietary technology, we have the advantage that the operation of these expansion cards will be practically the same as that of the consoles. The differences in the operation of one device and another are practically negligible at the moment of truth, and will only leave a record in the form of seconds (although on some occasions not even that), both when starting a game from any of the devices, such as to perform an installation on one or the other.

Accustomed to classic external hard drives, the truth is that at first the speed at which everything works is surprising. Data transfer behaves really well, allowing to pass a game from our hard disk to the expansion card is little more than a minute, depending on the size. While the operation per se of the games is the same as that of the internal storage of the console, which makes this device essential for those who want to expand the memory of their consoles.

Conclusions

The Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card becomes on its own merits The best way to expand the storage of the new Microsoft consoles. The aesthetic finish of the device will offer us transport facilities that are difficult to appreciate in other external hard drives for consoles, allowing us to take a good number of games with us.

In addition, compatibility with Xbox Velocity Architecture or Quick Resume, and the use of the same hardware that we find in Xbox Series X|S, make the operation of the device practically the same as that of the consoles, which is an important step in the relative to external storage devices.

However, not everything is perfect with this expansion card. The most negative point is found in its price: €154.99 for the 512GB version, €229 for the 1TB version and €449 for the 2TB version. Although the operation is fantastic, the truth is that paying so much money for a storage device will not be, far from it, within everyone’s reach.

In this sense, and taking into account all the aspects of this analysis of the Xbox Series X | S expansion card, it is highly recommended to do with any of the versions of this device for what you want yes or yes to expand the storage of your consoles. Nevertheless, we believe that it is only a must for those who have an Xbox Series Ssince its storage pales in comparison to that of its older sister, which offers a greater margin for users to have more games installed.

