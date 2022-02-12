Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for 34 euros, OnePlus Buds Pro for 101 euros and 4 other offers from AliExpress Plaza

We collect 6 offers from AliExpress: wireless headphones, a monitor, two activity bracelets and the famous Xiaomi printer.

Although the offers of the Square Days still resound in the distance, AliExpress has launched a campaign of super offers in square that pull the prices on hundreds of products. As usual, we have put together these most attractive discounts in terms of technology it refers, in this way you will be clear which are the best bargains.

Remember that, whatever you buy, since you will be doing it in AliExpress Plaza, you will enjoy free shipping from Spanish warehouses, receiving the product in 3 working days. Also, you have two weeks to return your purchase free of charge as well two year european warranty. Made the “warnings”, Let’s go to the mess!

6 AliExpress Plaza bargains: shipping from Spain and free returns

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Lite. If, on the other hand, you are looking for good wireless headphones, beautiful and, above all, cheapyou can always choose the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Lite. For less than 20 euros is it possibly the headphones Wireless What more guarantees do they offer? Comfortable and light, its battery can stretch to the 18 hours with the help of the charging case. In addition, they are resistant to dust and splashes, so you can take them to the beach or exercise with them.

Xiaomi Mi Desktop Monitor 27″. Continuing with Xiaomi, you also have one of her star monitors at a completely groundbreaking price. And it is that the 27-inch Xiaomi Mi Desktop Monitor falls more than 80 euros regarding its PVP. Priced at €144.99 It is one of the monitors with the best value for money on the market: 27 inches, Full HD, a viewing angle of 178 degrees, reduced frames, 75 Hz response… You can not ask for more.

Huawei Band 6. In case you are after an activity bracelet you have the Huawei Band 6 also with an interesting discount: it remains only at 42.99 euros. It has a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen, water resistance, 96 training modes and a battery that supports fast charging that it promises. up to two weeks of autonomy.

Xiaomi MiBand 6. Of course, beyond the Huawei Band 6, you also have the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, a classic “groundbreaker” that you can buy for €34.15, 10 euros below its official price of 44.99 euros. It comes with a 14-day battery, 30 training modes, water resistance, and many other features, making it perhaps the best quantifying bracelet on the market.

Xiaomi Pocket Photo Printer. We end with one of Xiaomi’s most curious gadgets, the Pocket Photo Printer, a “magical” printer that prints in full color no ink needed. As if that were not enough, in addition to printing without cables and without the need for WiFi (it connects to the mobile via Bluetooth), it allows you to record videos and audios to the photos you print. This way you can relive your memories in an incredibly original way. Get the loose printer for only 50 euros and add photo paper for less than 10 euros a pack of twenty sheets.

