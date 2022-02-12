You are using the iPhone Mail app wrong: you must know this trick

The iPhone Mail app hides a lot of secrets and you probably don’t know this trick.

Sure you use the Mail app on your iPhone, there are very few users who decide to use an alternative email client since the one that comes by default in iOS is very complete. And we are also sure that you are not very familiar with all the options it offers, and there is a specific one that can help you a lot in your day to day life.

Surely every day you receive several emails from advertising or SPAM in your mailboxand there’s a quick Mail app trick you didn’t know about that lets you automatically block any email from sending you ads.

How to block email accounts in the Mail app on iPhone

Blocking emails will prevent email from that sender from reaching your inbox. Depending on the email provider you use, spam emails will be diverted to a spam folder or deleted automatically.

When blocking a contact who has sent you a Mail with advertising or SPAM, you would not receive anything from that email account again. Also, that user will not have any notification that they have been blocked. Follow these steps:

Open the Mail app on your iPhone or iPad. Open the email you want to block. Tap the sender’s name in the top left corner. Now tap on the “From” field that shows the sender’s name in blue and then on the name. In the list of options, tap Block contact in Mail. Confirm by tapping on Block this contact.

What is Apple Mail Drop and how does it work?

On the iPhone we have very good Mail applications, however the default app works quite well and is more than enough for most users. And now we know how to block contacts in mail to avoid any type of advertising.

