a new NFT game to earn cryptocurrencies

In the world of crypto games, they are usually appearing new projects with ambitious visions and increasingly solid economic systems.

For this reason we bring you a guide on coin racera project that in recent days has created great expectations among the community.

coin racer, is a game developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, which is set in cars and circuit raceswhere having agility behind the wheel is everything.

Although this certainly does not seem like an innovative idea for the community, the real surprise comes in its economic system and game modes.

The developers of this project strove to create a game where having a lot of money does not give you the right to be the best.

They have a Free To Play section that will allow you to play for free and win money through weekly prizes according to your ability.

How to play in Coinracer?

Within all the characteristics of this project, the game mode is something that stands out within the cryptogames, since normally the Play To Earn games are based on the system of who spend more, earn more.

Coinracer is divided into two modes:

Free To Play:

In this mode you can start playing driving the free Coinracer car «Bolt«, and you will be able to participate in the tournaments «best time«, where the best scores on the leaderboard will split the prize accumulated.

Play To Earn:

This section is divided into 3 modalities, the RRP (Multiplayer), 1v1 battles and 2V2 battles. Players will make a payment in (grower) that will be assigned to the prize pool, then they will compete for the money and The winner takes it all.

Game modes / Coinracer.

What is the economic system of Coinracer?

Unlike the crypto games we are used to, Coinracer brings a rather fresh proposal, which although it may not please the entire community, apparently it will supply the play a stability economical.

Most of the crypto games consist of receiving tokens by doing very easy and monotonous tasks, which generates a unsustainable economy long-term.

Coinracer brings a kind of betting system within the game where the reward itself is a fund that both players or teams defined at the beginning of the race.

In other words, the winner of the race keeps the “bet” money. least a small percentage that will stay in the game.

Token Race.

How to enter Coinracer?

To start the game you just have to register on its official page using a Metamask account, your email and a password.

At first you can choose between starting to play Free to play where you will be loaned a car named (Bolt) and start competing to have the best time of the week and thus earn rewards in tokens.

Entry window.

The other option is to buy a car from the in-game Marketplace, upgrade it to your liking, buy Crace tokens, and start betting on PVP to earn money right away.

The cars in this game they are merely aestheticgiven that regardless of its price they will all have the same speedin this way winning a race depends on how good you are in the competition.

Cars are NFTs, so its value lies in its originality.

Coinracer is currently in its Alpha 2.0 version, and although many things have changed since its launch, its beta version is expected to be available to the public between February and March of this year.

