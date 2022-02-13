A person is arrested in connection with the murder of a man and a woman in Las Piedras

The Police Bureau reported today, Sunday, that they arrested a person in connection with a confusing incident that they are now investigating as a double murder, which occurred yesterday in a residence in the San Cristóbal 2 Urbanization, in The stones.

Initially, the Uniformed had classified the crime as one of “dead person and assault”, which changed this morning to a “double murder” after the arrest of a man, who the Police refused to identify because he was not – al moment – ​​a suspect.

The lieutenant Joshua VazquezDirector of the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Humacao, indicated that the arrest occurred in the middle of an intervention with a car that they managed to identify on security cameras, as part of the investigation.

“What happens is that we observe a vehicle close to the place (of the events). When we go to verify the vehicle, we manage to locate it, we want to occupy it for investigation. When we went to intervene with the vehicle, the person did not stop and eventually the arrest is achieved, with the primary intention of occupying the vehicle”, he explained.

The crime was reported yesterday, at about 1:38 pm, after the authorities were alerted through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System about a “suspicious situation” on the site.

There, inside a residence on the main street of the urbanization in Las Piedras, the agents found the body of a man who has not been identified, and that of a woman with open wounds and trauma.

The female was identified as Erika M. Neris Diaz, 28 years old, and who resided in the home where the crime occurred. Lieutenant Vázquez reiterated in a telephone interview with The new day that the young woman arrived at a hospital without vital signs and the doctors were unable to revive her.

Vázquez did not specify what the relationship of the victims is, nor what link – if any – the arrested individual has with both deceased.

“When we worked on the scene, the body of the gentleman – who has not yet been identified – who was in the residence, showed a blow caused by a blunt object, at the same time as the lady when we worked on the body in the hospital” , detailed the officer.

The Homicide director indicated that Neris Díaz lived in the residence where the violent crime was perpetrated with three minors. The lieutenant confirmed that they are the victim’s children. He could not specify their ages, but mentioned that they are in the custody of relatives of the victim.

The agent daniel rosefrom the Humacao CIC Homicide Division, took charge of the investigation together with the prosecutor Peter Anca.