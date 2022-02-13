a study suggests that it could alter your metabolism

A study indicates that there is a correlation between charging the mobile next to the bed while you sleep and diabetes and obesity. Let’s see what the explanation is.

If you are one of those they leave the mobile charging next to the bed while they sleep, this study interests you very much. If you are not, you are also interested, as it is research related to your health that could be useful for the future. Attention, because charging the mobile phone in the room when sleeping could alter your metabolismwhich could even lead to diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

This indicates a study carried out by British scientists, as reported by Gizchina, which points out that charging the smartphone in the bedroom affects melatonin secretion. Let’s see in detail what has been the finding of the experts after the investigation and the advice they have shared to avoid that charging the mobile while you sleep is dangerous.

Why you shouldn’t charge your phone while you sleep

It’s been a few years since we confirmed that charging your smartphone overnight is not bad for the battery, but is it bad for you if you have it next to you? British scientists have carried out a study to analyze the health effects of charging your phone while you sleep. According to these experts, having the phone next to you when sleeping while it is connected to the charger affects melatonin secretion, which could cause the appearance of symptoms such as diabetes or obesity.

The research shows that a smartphone in “stand-by” emits electromagnetic radiation of 2.3 milligauss, a value that increases to 3.4 milligauss when we put it to load. What’s more, Distance also has a significant influence. to which we leave the mobile charging. For example, if we have it only 5 centimeters away, the radiation will be one milligauss, dropping to 0.3 milligauss if we move it away to 15 centimeters.

How much money can you (really) save by charging your phone and other devices at night?

This radiation is what affects the body’s secretion of melatonin, which is so important when it comes to enjoying a good quality of sleep at night. If we sleep next to the phone, that quality of sleep worsens and directly affects the metabolismwhich could lead to symptoms such as diabetes or obesity.

To avoid these serious health consequences, experts recommend turn off the mobile phone if you have it by your side while you sleep. If you can’t turn it off, advise leave it in a nearby room, for example, the hallway. Either way, it’s best do not have the smartphone next to you while you sleepmuch less connected to the charger.

