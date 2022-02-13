Aleida Núñez makes a LUXURY trip, did the millionaire boyfriend take her?

The model and actress Aleida Nunez She is traveling on some paradisiacal beaches outside the country, for which she has aroused the suspicion of fans who wonder if this luxurious visit is also a gift from her millionaire boyfriend Bubba Saulsburywho took her to Asia last year.

The television host also announced that she has been dating a Texan businessman for a few months. She denied that she had met him on her VIP page as she assured a famous entertainment magazine, however, she indicated that it is not yet a formal relationship, since they are barely getting to know each other.

The relationship became public after some photos of them were leaked. Aleida next to the millionaire on a trip to Dubai. In the images, the artist could be seen doing some tourist activities, touring the most emblematic places and, above all, enjoying luxurious dinners.

Aleida Núñez is in Cuba

This Saturday, 41-year-old Núñez announced to his followers of Instagramwhere he has 3.6 million fans, which is not in Mexico, but he traveled to Havana, Cuba. In the stories that he uploaded on said social network, he is seen in a hotel facing the sea of the paradise island.

Aleida Núñez in Cuba Photo: Special

Although with his first publication it seemed that it was a vacation, everything seems to indicate that he is working, because in a second story he wrote “Coming soon new video clip. Cuba…”, and appears next to Joel Echeverria Y Victor Guadarrama.

For a few days Aleida Núñez has shown that she has great surprises for her followers who hope to see her on stage. Meanwhile, she continues to pamper them with some exclusive images of her on her VIP page, since a few days ago she advanced her Valentine’s gift in which she was seen in a Ferrari.

