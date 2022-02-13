all the ways to have it

It’s more; With the various updates, the company behind the app had always focused on its use associated with a SIM card, so that we always had to reconfigure the app when we changed phones. This strategy was greatly relaxed with the launch of whatsapp web a page that can be opened in any browser on your PC and allow us to chat comfortably on the keyboard without having to constantly look at the mobile, and that has also been achieved with the tablet.

This is a recurring thing. In fact, whether to work, study or simply for leisure, there are those who prefer to communicate on WhatsApp through the tablet and not the mobile. In any case, it is something that usually generates doubts, since many users do not know if this is really possible, if there is any obstacle, or if it is easy. install it without complications .

And, although there are more and more alternatives, WhatsApp is still the most popular messaging application in the world. Much safer, millions of people have it installed on their smartphones… although there are many who also want to have it equipped on your tablet .

so we can get it

Because if; Perhaps one of the most notorious shortcomings of the app has previously been the lack of a WhatsApp application for tablets, which is why different possibilities arose to deal with it that we have today. And yes, it is true that the Android tablet market is not going through its best moment, but the fact that applications like WhatsApp are available for this type of device gives us reasons to continue counting on them.

In this way, whether we have an Android or iOs device with your iPad, it is important to know and take into account that it will be need to link a number but most tablets don’t have this feature. However, and as we will show you below, this is possible through options such as QR code synchronization of our equipment with any computer. Here are some totally accessible (and easy) ways to do it.

From the Google Play Store

Until a few years ago, the old versions prevented the possibility of installing the WhatsApp application directly. So, and also as a possibility that we can turn to, was to make use of the compressed file download of the app, the Apk, on an external page and then install it on the tablet.

That can still be done, although generally it is no longer the most recurrent. This is because with the latest updates, it is possible to open our messages directly from the Google Play store itself. Enough with go to the play store and proceed to download WhatsApp. It can be done from this link.

This way you can download whatsapp directly on your tablet from the Play Store normally. So the process has become very simple in this case. In addition to the application working without any problem at all times.

Use WhatsApp Web on your tablet

In this way you will not have to choose between tablet or mobile since you will receive notifications on both, but the two devices must be close, but which should not make any action too difficult either. This is the simplest, since tablet users have been allowed to use the app without having to use the SIM card.

However, we have to pay attention to the fact that for its use we must have the open browser to reply and read messages. The notifications will arrive, even if you don’t have the WhatsApp Web tab in the foreground; although you must accept the option when Chrome asks you if you want it to send you the alerts. We can do it by following a few steps without major difficulties.

Open the WhatsApp settings on the mobile and look for the option ‘ whatsapp web ‘

‘ From the tablet, and using the browser click on this link.

click on this link. Scan the QR that appears in WhatsApp Web on the tablet.

that appears in WhatsApp Web on the tablet. Once the tablet and smartphone are paired, you will be able to use the application on said tablet.

Install the APK

If the two systems do not work for you for any reason, you can always do it in that ‘external way’ that we have mentioned. This is through the download of a compressed file, the Apk, which does not have any major difficulties either. In fact, it is a way quite accessible for the use of these applications.

This can be a very profitable and useful way. Enough with access the official page of WhatsApp Messenger and in the ‘Apk’ tab you must download the latest version available. With her, sometimes you may have to authorize the device To install this type of application, you just have to go to Settings – Security – Unknown Sources, and activate the box.

In your case, to verify the phone number, we will need to have the Verification code. We can choose if we want them to send it in an SMS or by means of a phone call to our phone where we have the SIM card housed.