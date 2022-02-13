Amanda Miguel would have been infected, sources assure it | AFP

The sensitive and sudden loss of singer Diego Verdaguer has kept the public intrigued and in doubt about his situation, it had been kept secret that he had been affected by the famous worldwide sufferinguntil we learned that he had unfortunately lost the battle, but now more information about him and Amanda Miguel has come out.

It is assured that the singer had been vaccinated, contrary to the statements that were said on social networks about him, it was his daughter Ana Victoria who asked him to meet his grandson, a situation that no one has taken into account.

However, there are sources close to the family, a producer musical called Gustavo Fariaswho would have revealed how the interpreter and his family would have been infected.

This producer worked with Juan Gabriel and collaborated with Verdaguer on the subject “The sun has risen”just before the Divo de Juárez “went ahead of us on the road”.

Gustavo revealed that it was in one of those meetings that the singer was infected and of course he took it home, also affecting his family and probably Amanda Miguel would also have been in that situation.

Gustavo Farías assures that since then he had no contact with the singer, knowing that things had become complicated for him: “When Christmas came I was still infected, I spent two weeks, in a cloud, Diego and I talked and I started to read the texts , the issue of the bug, of oxygenation, all that stuff about his health. But then we continued to talk about music and projects.”

After New Years he was only able to contact Amanda due to how bad the singer was.