AMLO supervises the construction of the Héctor Espino stadium in Sonora: “sport is preventive medicine”

The president of Mexico is on a tour of the state of Sonora. Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro

This Saturday, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) was presented in the construction of the work of the new academy of Baseball Hector Espinowhich is being built in the baseball stadium of the same name, located in Hermosillo, as part of its tour of the state of Sonora, where the former head of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, who was present during the president’s visit, along with other officials such as Roman Meyer, head of SEDATUthe spokesman for the presidency, Jesus Ramirez Cuevasamong others.

The president attended in order to supervise construction work. During the visit, a video was shown showing the history of the stadium, which was rescued to become a sports academy.

The federal president said that he was glad to be in the stadium, that it was part of the history of the city of Hermosillo. “As has been said here, there was the possibility of selling all this land, around eight hectares, 80 thousand square meters, and use the land for a public plazathis had a price, that money was going to be used by the government of sound to cover needs, I remember that there had been talk of strengthening the ISSSTE Workers Pension Fundand we spoke with the governor at that time, and we proposed that the federal government I bought it for the purpose of it will not be used as a commercial plaza and will be used as a center for sports and recreationBanobras helped us who financed the project, gave the money to the state government, and money from the budget was also used so that the architect Roman Mayer took charge of the rehabilitation of this space”:

He said that there were two purposes of recovering the space, the first, to have a school for the young people of the area to be educated, and that the sports school allows training coaches, physical education teachers and are guaranteed a job in the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP).

The Héctor Espino stadium was acquired by the federal government (Photo: Club Naranjeros)

The second, he said, is that at the same time, they can train to be baseball players and being able to play in professional leagues and even in Big leagues. “They are studying and training, this is our model, we should feel proud, this is not, with all due respect, what they apply in the Major Leagues for their schools, in the Dominican Republic, where it is pure baseball.”

He also explained that the government cares a lot about the study, “because even if they have material and good ballplayers come out, they should also have a good academic trainingthat this is very important, because what is required is that they be good athletes, good citizens and good human beings”.

He said he felt happy, because they are already starting schoolsalthough he was concerned about the weather. “That the first generation ends in 24, that is the purpose, they will have their scholarships while they are here or studying, and their teachers, both in academics, as well as their teachers for sports, here they already know that the teacher in charge of sports is The Caliman Robles, he is going to be in charge of everything related to practice.”

The president explained that there were five schools that were being built for the same purpose. “There are five schools, it is Hermosillo, Obregón, Texcoco, in the State of Mexico, the Port of Veracruz and Campeche, we had thought that there would be more, but to do it well, we decided to work on it in these five schools”.

The president was accompanied by the state governor, Alfonso Durazo. (Photo: Twitter/Alfonso Durazo)

He explained that there is a special athletics school and a boxing school. He mentioned that it is necessary to think about what to do after he finishes his mandate, how to shield the program, so that it is not “the flower of a six-year term, but rather something constant, permanent, in Big leagues there is a lot of interest in Mexico, for the Baseballfor reasons that have to do with our cultures, since we Mexicans are, they care a lot about training good Mexican baseball players, because Mexicans act with great responsibility.”

He mentioned that in sound there were many advantages, since the governor was his ally and partner, and they were working in a coordinated manner, so it was being explored that the goods that the federation acquired from the state of Sonora be returned to Sonora, that is, that the stadium to the state, and also, see how the surplus land is used.

AMLO mentioned that young people will leave well formedso that they can continue working as coaches, physical trainers, and mentioned that sport was “preventive medicine”. “It has many good things, it keeps young people away from the temptation of the wrong paths, of delinquency, of vices, so I congratulate them,” she concluded.

The stadium was home to The orange trees of Hermosillo, a local team baseballand was built in the decade of the 70s. For more than 40 years it was the home of said team, and more than 10 thousand people gathered to enjoy the games, however, in the last decade, after the move of the orange treesthe stadium was abandoned, so the Federal government He bought it, and in 2021 he started the rescue project, in a new space with technical careers for the educational and sports training of Sonoran youth.

Last Friday, President López Obrador appeared in Yécora, Sonora, where he promised to maintain and increase the social programs of his government, despite the fact that since last February the electoral ban has been in force for the revocation consultation of mandate.

“We can say that practically in all the homes of these municipalities of the Sierra de chihuahua and of sound comes at least one supporta Program of Welfare. The one who does not receive a pension for the elderly, receives a pension for girls, children with disabilities or is in the Sowing Life program or have one scholarship for study. And that is what we want to reinforce throughout this region which, as the governor of sound, Alfonso Durazois one of the poorest and most marginalized regions of the country,” said the president.

