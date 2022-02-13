Android | The trick to raise or lower the volume of the mobile in case one of the buttons is broken | Applications | Google Play Store | trick | Walkthrough | Smartphones | Cell phones | Buttons | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

All the smart phones The current ones have three main buttons on the right side or in any other position of the equipment, we talk about “On or Off”, “Volume up” and “Volume down”, however, it is likely that these start to malfunction or fail. damaged due to excessive daily, monthly and even annual use. If you have one of the buttons that we mentioned above damaged, today we will teach you a simple trick so that you can replace them with the one that is working.

It is important to clarify that this trick is only available on mobile devices with an operating system AndroidLikewise, you will need to download an application that will help you replace the damaged buttons with the one that does work, don’t worry, the app is completely free.

HOW TO TURN THE VOLUME UP OR DOWN IF ONE OF THE BUTTONS IS DAMAGED ON ANDROID

First, enter the Google Play of Android .

. Find and download the app named “Buttons Remapper”

Access the app and grant it the necessary permissions so that it can operate normally.

Now, turn on the “Active Duty” switch.

Then, tap on the “+” icon enclosed in a yellow circle, which is located at the bottom right.

Two sections will be displayed, press “Short and long press”.

Here a mini window will open, under the “Button” section, choose the button that works, it can be “Volume +” or “Volume -”.

It is also important that you choose the pulsation time this is necessary and mandatory because when you press the button that works, for example, “Volume +”, the mobile will increase the volume, but, if you press it between 0.25 to 10 seconds, the volume will decrease.

Finally, hit “Ok”.

Ready, after pressing the button that works for the number of seconds you have configured, now you can replace the action that made your damaged button. Buttons Remapper also allows you to carry out other actions, such as replacing the operation of the “Turn off” or “On” button with any other button, it also has a premium version that offers you incredible options in case your mobile has difficulties to work .

How do I know if my Android phone is stolen?

To check if your cell phone is stolen, you must dial the following in the calling app: *#06#.

Call and copy the code that appears on the screen.

You must enter the “Settings” of the mobile (gear icon) and go to the “Device Information”.

The name may vary from “About phone” depending on the make or model of your device.

Here you will see the IMEI of your cell phone. If this is the same as the number that appears when you press the code *#06#, then everything is in order.

Another detail that you should know is that the IMEI also appears on the smartphone box.

So you can check if the two previous numbers are the same as those on the packaging label.

