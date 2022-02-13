Ángel Romero and Iván Morales already chose the number of their dorsal in Cruz Azul

The last two reinforcements of Cruz Azul, Ángel Romero and Iván Morales, have already been officially registered in Liga MX, they already have their bib number and are ready to debut.

In the middle of the storm that shakes Cruz Azul due to the changes in the directive and the uncertain future of Juan Reynoso as technical directora small rainbow was able to come out thanks to the good news from the latest reinforcements: Angel Romero and Ivan Morales have already been officially registered in the MX League as part of the cement team and they have already chosen the numbers they will wear on their jersey.

After traveling to the United States this Thursday to conclude his migratory processesthe Paraguayan winger and Chilean strikeror returned this Friday to Mexico City with the work visa in hand, to stay registered before the highest body of Mexican soccer and be fully authorized to debut as cement workers.

What numbers are Ángel Romero and Iván Morales going to wear in Cruz Azul?

It is so the MX League confirmed the records of last reinforcements of Cruz Azul through its official page, within the campus of the celestial team, where it also confirmed the numbers What will they carry in the dorsal the football players: Angel Romero is the new 9 from Machine and Ivan Morales chose 20.

Despite his offensive qualities, the Paraguayan winger was officially registered as midfielder on campus commanded by John Reynosoand with the number 9 that he left vacant Walter Montoyaafter conquering the ninth star with the light blue team, since in his last tournament he wore the 32.

For its part, Ivan Morales joined the list of strikers from Machinewhere they were already Santiago Giménez, Bryan Angulo and Uriel Antuna; the Chilean striker surprised by choosing the number twenty to wear it on the t-shirt and not on the 18th as he did in Colo-Colo, in his country.

When do Ángel Romero and Iván Morales debut with Cruz Azul?

In this way, both Angel Romero as Ivan Morales they are completely ready to have their debut with Cruz Azul from this same Saturdaywhen the cement workers receive Necaxa, in the duel of the Matchday 5 of the tournament Closure 2022because in addition to being legally authorized, both have trained the same team throughout the week, so John Reynoso could give them their first minutes at the Azteca Stadium, even if it’s like replacement.