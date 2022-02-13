Ángela Aguilar remembers a very special man; she assures that she changed her life

For fans of artists, it is often surprising to learn that their idols follow other public figures. Example of this he gave a few hours ago Angela Aguilarwho congratulated one of the most important composers of music in Spanish.

Is about Joaquin Sabinewho turned 73 years old yesterday and, according to Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, is one of the greatest influences on his art.

It was in an Instagram story that the smallest of the dynasty Aguilar congratulated the singer-songwriter of “Now what” for having circled the sun one more time.

“Yesterday was the birthday of someone who melodically changed my life @joaquinsabina,” wrote the interpreter of “There where they see me.”

Along with this, the young woman placed a phrase from the song “Wedding Nights“, which was released by the artist in 1998 as part of one of the themes of his flagship album “19 days and 500 nights.

The interpreter said that she is a fan of her colleague.

Although this song is five years older than Angela in the world, the “Mexican in love” grew up with her and with a large part of the successes of the Spanish.

“That being brave is not so expensive that being a coward is not worth it,” was the stanza that Pepe Aguilar’s daughter wanted to remember.

Here the full song:

