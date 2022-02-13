Anitta shows off her rear guard wearing a thong based on the Cincinnati Bengals uniform

A few hours before the Super Bowl takes place, Anitta pleased his fans by posting on Instagram a video in which he appears in concert performing his latest single “Boys don’t cry”showing off his rearguard in an original outfit inspired by American football uniforms.

The beautiful Brazilian singer wore a latex top, shoulder pads, stockings and an orange thong with tiger stripes, as her wardrobe is a tribute to the Cincinnati Bengalsone of the teams that this year competes for the prize vince lombardi and in which one of the artist’s partners plays, whose name he did not want to reveal in the interview he did Jimmy Fallon some days ago.

The video clip of “Boys don’t cry” It has been a complete success and already has more than 16 million views on Youtube; Curiously, the song (sung in English) is of the pop genre and not reggaeton, the musical style with which Anitta became known worldwide.

