Another woman accuses Chris Brown of drugging and raping her

A second woman reported to Miami Beach Police that Chris Brown drugged and sexually assaulted her at a hotel.

The event would have occurred a day after the rapper allegedly raped another woman on a yacht anchored in that city in southern Florida, United States.

The second woman reported to the authorities that in December 2020 the rapper “drugged and attacked” her. An event occurred at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, her lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, told the local channel NBC6.

The litigant also represents the professional dancer who in January filed a $20 million civil lawsuit against Brown for allegedly raping her.

Chris Brown is accused of drugging and raping a young woman on a yacht

According to Mitchell, after seeing the news about the lawsuit, the second woman decided to step forward and stated that she was also on the yacht the same day that the reported events allegedly occurred and then met the rapper the next day. at the Fontainebleau, where, she alleges, “Brown assaulted her.”

“Our client, and I’ll use her words, just wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to another woman,” Mitchell said.

In addition, he revealed that the second woman also intends to file a lawsuit.

during a party

According to the lawsuit, in December 2020 the woman, not identified in the brief, was invited to a party that was held on a yacht.

The ship was docked in front of the home of fellow American rapper Diddy, whose real name is Sean Johns Combs.

Once on board the yacht, the woman was taken to the kitchen by the singer, who served her a drink on two occasions.

She then began to feel “disoriented, physically unstable, and began to fall asleep,” according to the brief.

The woman alleges that Brown later took her to a bedroom while she was drugged and nearly unconscious, locked the door, prevented her from leaving, undressed her and raped her.

emotional distress

The letter details that Brown ejaculated inside her, after which he got up and said: “I’m done.” The next day she sent him a text message in which she suggested that she take a birth control pill, which the woman did.

The plaintiff asks for 20 million dollars in damages and points out in the complaint that the event left her with “severe emotional anguish.”

“I hope everyone sees this pattern,” Brown wrote on his Instagram Stories, adding that every time he releases new music “they try to pull some real bullshit,” without elaborating.