Anuel gave Yailin a gift that he had already done to Karol G

Anuel has been at the center of criticism after formalizing his love relationship with the yailinwith whom he has announced that he will marry.

the followers of Anuel AA and his ex-partner Carol G are aware of what is happening with these two artists, even in the most recent musical premiere of Karol G with Becky G many noticed the hints to Anuel and those toxic loves, a few days after its premiere the song already has gone viral.

After going out to defend his relationship with the Dominican Yailin, the most viral of the criticisms and opinions of many in networks, Anuel AA gives again what to talk about.

This time for a surprise gift he gave his current partner, because the users of the networks realized that this detail was “an old trick”, because they had already given the same detail to Karol G.

yailin shared on his Instagram account surprise that Anuel AA gave him and with a reel she showed how her boyfriend decorated the room with red heart-shaped balloons, filled the bedroom with red roses and cute stuffed animals.

“I love you because every day I find the love of my life in the same person: you! @anuel 💍 😩Love”, Yailin wrote in his post.

Netizens who don’t miss a single comment commented on Yailin’s post reminding her that her Anuel had already done the same with his ex.

“He did the same thing with Karol😂”, “He always does the same thing, I’m not surprised”, “And history repeats itself, like with Karol G”, reads among the hundreds of comments.