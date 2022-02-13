Aracely Arámbula rose to fame thanks to this role that was taken from Adamari López

Adamari Lopez She was only six years old when she began her artistic career as an actress in her native Puerto Rico; her debut was in the telenovela “Cristina Bazán”, produced by Telemundo channel 2, where she worked alongside the Puerto Rican actress Johanna Rosaly and the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis Rodriguez “The Puma”.

After having participated in various stagings in the Tapia Theater from Puerto Rico, the young actress captured the attention of some producers Mexicans who invited her to visit our country and thus audition in Mexican soap operas. That’s why when Adamari Lopez landed in Mexico in the 90s, she was supported by almost two decades of career and she already shone as star of action in your country.

Determined to grow as an actress and consolidate her career as an actress in TV soaps The young Puerto Rican began working on some projects on both Televisa and TV Azteca, however, at the beginning it would not be so easy since she encountered some situations that led her to be banned from one of the TV stations.

Adamari López came to grow as an actress in Mexico

During an interview with agent Joe Bonilla, Adamari Lopez She confessed how her first years as an actress were when she arrived in Mexico. The ex-wife of Luis Fonsi R.He remembered when he went to Televisa for an audition for the telenovela “Pueblo chico, big hell”, which was starring Veronica Castro.

“I auditioned with Aracely Arambula and with Iran Castillo, two of the figures that were already listed in Mexico”, recalled the Puerto Rican, and the actresses Mexican women were graduates of the Televisa Center for Artistic Education (CEA), so she assumed “that they were going to look at them more, because they were CEA graduates. They didn’t know me.”

However, contrary to his expectations, she was chosen to play the role of young Leonarda Ruán, the protagonist. “They gave me the role. I came to take classes at the CEA, I started classes in training to soften my Puerto Rican accent and neutralize it. They gave me a makeover… They were starting to do the Procedure because they understood that the role was mine”, he narrated.

Adamari had to leave Televisa for a while

But it only took a few days for his happiness dissipate, since they asked her if she was one of the actresses who was part of the cast of the telenovela “Señora Tentación”, broadcast by Aztec TV and starring Lucia Mendez: “Realizing this conflict of intereststhey asked me to withdraw immediately from the channel and gave the role to Aracely Arámbula, “he said.

And he recalled that at that time “appearing on the other network automatically made you a species of persona non grata. That experience brought me down from the clouds with a single clap of thunder. I cried a lot,” she recounted. after that painful episode things changed, since a restructuring was conceived in Televisawhich allowed Adamari go back into another of the projects.

Finally, in December 1997, the premiere of the soap opera “Sin ti”, which would become his first project in Mexico, while the following year he was part of the cast in the melodrama “Camila”, where she played a villainous role, along with other celebrities such as Eduardo Capetillo and Bibi Gaytan.

