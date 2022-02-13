Barcelona is already talking about a plan to be able to sign Haaland

Getty Erling Haland

The Barcelona he has a plan to snap up Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland and will go “all in” for the Norwegian in the summer transfer window.

Haaland is expected to leave the Bundesliga side at the end of the current season and according to reports has a €75 million buyout clause that comes into effect in the summer of 2022.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is “determined” to get Haaland and “has already had several meetings” with his representative Mino Raiola, Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported in ESPN.

However, coach Xavi also wants to strengthen his defense this summer, so “in order to save money for a striker, Barca have contacted players whose contracts expire with their respective clubs in the next 18 months”.

The players in question are Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, who are out of contract in the summer, as well as teammate Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard’s contract expires in 2023 and he may be available for a decent price.

Left-back Jose Gaya and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, who will also become free players in the summer, are also Barcelona targets ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona’s dream attack?

Barcelona’s first line of dreams would consist of Ferran Torres, Haaland, and Ansu Fati, according to SPORT Newspaper. However, the Catalans would need to get rid of some players to get it.

Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong, and Martin Braithwaite could all be dropped in the summer to make room for Haaland. De Jong is on loan and seems destined to return to Sevilla, while Memphis could be sold this summer to avoid losing him for nothing in 2023.

Braithwaite wants to stay at Barcelona but it looks like he will have very few opportunities between now and the end of the campaign following the arrival of Ferran, Adama Traore, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window.

Haaland promises to improve

Haaland is surely not short of offers if he decides his time with Dortmund is finally over. The 21-year-old has scored 16 goals in just 14 Bundesliga games this season but he has admitted that he needs to improve, as reported by Sky Sports.

“I think I can improve in everything. If you say that my arrival is good, I can improve it a lot. I can get faster, so I can improve that. I can get stronger, so I can improve on that,” she maintained. But if I should improve something, that would be not getting injured, because if I am not injured I will play many more games and perform even better. If I was asked about my goals for 2022, that is not to get injured, and the goals for the rest of my career are not to get injured. That’s the main.”

Landing Haaland will certainly not be easy for Barcelona, ​​although the striker has previously said that he believes he will play in Spain next, which gives the Catalans hope that they can lure him to the Camp Nou.

