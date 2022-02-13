Belinda, this would be the reason why your wedding is canceled

Belinda, the curse that would prevent the wedding with Christian Nodal | Instagram

Belinda and Christian Nodal They will not arrive at the altar as they would have pronounced, the couple confirmed their breakup a few days before it was celebrated on February 14 and they assure, an “alleged curse” would be the reason.

The singer Belinda, who would have become the girlfriend of the “Mexican regional” in 2020, and last May 2021, announced her engagement, now she is starring in a strong controversy after confirming her breakup with Christian Nodal with a message that circulated on social networks.

Belindawho would go further in his relationship with him “Sonoran“, with whom she was apparently one step away from the altar would be persecuted by a “curse” that finally prevented her marriage, they say, what would it be?

Belinda, the curse that would prevent the wedding with Christian Nodal. Photo: Capture Instagram



“She is haunted by a curse”

In the midst of various speculations that until today persecuted The NodeliThroughout this time, one of those that arose in the middle of his “marriage commitment” has to do with a luxurious ring that the interpreter of “Adiós Amor” gave to Belinda Peregrín Schüll.

A luxurious piece valued at more than 3 million dollars (around just over 60 million Mexican pesos) that the boyfriend of the native of Madrid would give her in the middle of a great dinner in Spain.

The jewel is made up of a 12-carat emerald-cut diamond, surrounded by another 250 smaller precious stones, the valuable piece delivered to the “businesswoman“, was created by the firm Angel City Jewelers.

It can be said that the “songwriter“He joined the list of celebrities who received a valuable engagement jewel that did not ensure the prolongation of their relationships, examples such as Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Kim Kardashian, who although she married rapper Kanye West, separated last year. last.

However, it is not the first time that certain types of jewelry have been associated with “bad omens”, from engagement rings to other styles of fine accessories. It should be clarified that this only refers to some of the versions that circulate on social networks, as well as tells the story of each of those involved.

Meanwhile, the commitment of the “former judge of The Voice” seemed to be going from strength to strength, the “naturalized mexican” and the singer, would have starred in some exclusives to magazines like Who, last December.

With a photo session, Nodal would have anticipated that they were preparing a “nuptial link” in which he tried to meet the tastes of the singer, this in the midst of alleged crises and controversies over his alleged courtship, which, his detractors assured, was a ” farce” since its inception.

Last Saturday, thebelinda’s fiancé” the news circulated confirming the break with the “television actress”, remembered by many after appearing in productions such as “Friends x Always” (2000), “Adventures in time” (2001) “Accomplices to the rescue” ( 2002).