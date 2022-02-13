Bitcoin, Ethereum and all the most used cryptocurrencies in Peru in 2021

FILE PHOTO-A representation of cryptocurrencies in this illustration taken on January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The market of cryptocurrencies has become stronger among Peruvians. According to the latest Statista Global Consumer Survey report, Peru reflects the number of cryptocurrency users in South America is 16%, which gives it an advantage over other countries like Venezuela Y Colombia.

There are over 8,000 cryptocurrencies in the world right now, and more and more are popping up digital currencies new ones that look promising; some are failing and some are beyond speculation. But certainly There are coins that attract the attention of Peruvian investors and are listed as the most used in 2021.

In this regard, Binance, the world’s leading exchange, which handles 50 billion daily trading volumes in the market, shares the five most popular and most used cryptocurrencies in Peru in 2021 and their characteristics:

1. Bitcoin

This is a pioneering cryptocurrency that led the digital currency revolution in the world, managing to grow and become the most popular. It is characterized by its price volatility, manage risk volatility, but at the same time it has been more attractive to investors with a high appetite for the mystery of what might happen.

In 2021, Bitcoin price broke through all-time highs due to external events, such as company announcements and statements from opinion leaders.

Over the course of the past year, he has also seen bouts of ups and downs, which has become the term cryptographic of the ecosystem at the time it reached the market. And the best thing for Peruvians is that they can invest from 0.0001 of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin. (photo: Ticmas)

2. Ethereum

It is the second most popular cryptocurrency in Peru and in the world. Its name refers to the digital platform that operates with blockchain technology behind the native currency, which is called Ether.

It is characterized by a structure of transactions known as ‘smart contracts’ for avoid fraud and missing release parameters.

It is very easy to get it through exchange platforms with different payment methods such as credit cards, bank transfers, cash in soles and more.

Ethereum cryptocurrency. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

3.litecoin

Currently, it is one of the most used cryptocurrencies in Peru, due to its fast and efficient payments.

Its operation is based on a decentralized global payment network, which is considered an alternative or alternative to Bitcoin, only of lesser value, but with improved block technology compared to other cryptocurrencies.

Litecoin cryptocurrency. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

4.Ripple

It is famous in the Peruvian market for its stability. However, this cryptocurrency has an encryption system that does not use blockchain technology. Even so, yes it is safe enough.

It is characterized by making banking operations in 4 seconds and with low commission costs, approximately 0.001 cents per transaction.

Ripple cryptocurrency. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

5.Dogecoin

Yes, as you can see in the image below, he was born from a meme. Well, the cryptocurrency is characterized by the logo of a Shiba Inu dog; being one of the memes and stickers for WhatsApp Y Telegram most famous of recent times.

It was created in 2013 and is based on Litecoin. It is very popular thanks to the fact that several celebrities have shown their support for this cryptocurrency such as: SnoopDog, Elon Musk and Gene Simmons.

It is characterized by have no emission limits, which makes it an ‘inflationary currency’. Your transactions take 60 seconds, compared to 10 minutes for Bitcoin or 2.5 minutes for Litecoin.

Photographic illustration showing the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

From Binance, the first recommendation will always be education. For this, it offers the digital academy Binance Academy.

And it is that before you start investing to buy or sell cryptocurrencies, It is necessary to know more details and market trends, carry out research, analysis and predictions to obtain better results.

