Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 12, 2022

On this Saturday, February 12, the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell slightly after several days of advances in the first days of the month, which has been characterized by a series of gains compared to January.

The fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrencies are a common feature of these digital assets, and this volatility is used by investors to seek returns in the short term.

Bitcoin price this February 12, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 42 thousand 127.90

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 865 thousand 511.39

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 166 million 262 thousand 234.30

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 484 thousand 093.68

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 34 million 013 thousand 151.80

Bitcoin in euros: 37 thousand 183.83

Ethereum price this February 12, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 903.59

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 59 thousand 653.82

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 454 thousand 363.88

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 561.72

Dogecoin price this February 12, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.92

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 560.52

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

As the price of Bitcoin and the rest of the virtual currencies is unpredictable and even unstable, it is best that you remain vigilant of its evolution in the exchange market if you are willing to carry out a sale and purchase operation and find the right time to do so and apply your strategy.

