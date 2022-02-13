Bitcoin network hash rate soars to new all-time high of 248.11 EH/s

The Bitcoin (BTC) network has recorded a new all-time high hash rate of 248.11 million TH/s from February 12, 2022, further securing the decentralized ecosystem through a growing network of BTC miners globally.

The hash rate correlates to the computing power required by a miner’s computer equipment to confirm a transaction. The recent increase in the hash rate of the BTC network ensures greater security against attacks by deterring bad actors from confirming fraudulent transactions..

Hash rate of the Bitcoin network in the last year. Source: YCharts

As you can see in the screenshot above, the network hash rate increased by 31.69%—from 188.40 EH/s to 248.11 EH/s—in just one day. In addition, the Bitcoin network hash rate levels increased by 54.33% in the last year.

Hash rate of the Bitcoin network in the last month. Source: YCharts

Previously, China’s blanket ban on cryptocurrency mining and trading led to concerns about the security of the Bitcoin network, as the Asian country contributed 34.25% of the total Bitcoin mining hash rate as of June 2021.

With miners finally finding refuge in other crypto-friendly countries, the Bitcoin network saw a strong recovery.eventually surpassing previous all-time highs.

Bitcoin mining by country. Source: ccaf.io

Currently, miners residing in the United States are the largest contributors to the global hash rate of the Bitcoin network, at 35.4%.

A recent Cointelegraph analysis from January concluded that industry players believe that the BTC hash rate will continue to grow. Despite the investor panic induced by the bitcoin price roller coaster, industry insiders noted that the Bitcoin network has become stronger than ever.

Michael Levitt, Co-Founder Chairman and CEO of Core Scientific, told Cointelegraph that he fully anticipates that the global hash rate of BTC will continue to grow at an aggressive rate. However, he mentioned that this growth depends on the price of bitcoin in the future, along with the success of the infrastructure that is currently being built.

