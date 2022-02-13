Body found by NYPD surprises East Harlem residents

Residents of an apartment building in East Harlem reacted with surprise when they learned that the authorities found a lifeless woman inside the bathtub of her home.

“That is a bit mysterious that this lady is in the bathtub of her apartment here on 100th Street. I had not heard about this and it is that it is supposed to be a homicide because someone else has committed it,” he explained. Ájax Álvarez, a neighbor of the building.

The incident happened at about 6:15, Friday afternoon. Police responded to the scene after a welfare check call. Upon arrival, they found the 56-year-old victim, fully clothed, lying in the bathtub, with a blow to the head. Her death was certified at the scene. Authorities are now investigating this as a homicide.

Carmen Espejo works in front of the building: “Terrible because if she was 56 years old she was a young person, who still had a life to live and to support herself, maybe she worked and everything.”

Police officers guarding the apartment.

A couple who lives in the building revealed that noises and an argument were heard, presumably from the apartment that NYPD officers were tasked with guarding for several hours, while detectives worked on the investigation.

For her part, another resident shared the pain with the relatives: “Well, the truth is, they will be very sad thinking about what happened to the lady.”

Meanwhile, the investigation continues and the medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death.