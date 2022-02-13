Bordeaux adds its second consecutive defeat in France and sinks into the relegation zone; Alberth Elis scored a great goal

2022-02-13

Bordeaux consummated this Sunday his second consecutive defeat after falling 3-2 to Lens on matchday 24 of Ligue 1 where the Honduran Albert Elis He was the protagonist with a goal.

The goals for the winning team were the work of Kalimuendo (10), Kakuta (22) and Fofana (26 – penalty).

HAD TO SHOW UP!

The Bordeaux team tried to reverse the situation. For the 33rd minute, Alberth Elis broke the defensive lock with an authentic definition after an assist from Onana and later for the second half, Hwang converted the 3-2 in the 53′.

The “Pantera” team kept trying, but by the end of 90 minutes they could not get a tie.

Bordeaux had just lost 5-0 to Reims on the last date, so a win was key to adding to the table. Currently they are relegated with 20 units in box 19.

Bordeaux lineup: Poussin, Mensah, Marcelo, Ahmedhodzic, Kwateng, Guilavogui, Onana, Oudin, Hwang, Fransergio, Alberth Elis.