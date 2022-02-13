Broadcast MINUTE BY MINUTE for matchday 5 of Liga MX

The Eagles will go to Torreón to try to end their streak of eight official matches without a victory and with changes to their lineup.

This Saturday night America will seek to put an end to the crisis of results that he is going through when he enters the TSM field to face Santos, a team that, like the bluecreamshas had a complicated start to the tournament that has them in penultimate place overall, tied on one point precisely with those of Coapa.

Santiago Solari’s team will seek to present a different face from that of their most recent presentations and for this, the strategist aims to present modifications to his starting eleven both in tactical drawing and in players in order to shake up his squad, which will want get out of the Lagoon region with the three points.

It is worth mentioning that the Millionaires do not know what it is to win in Keep since 2017. His last victory happened in the Apertura tournament of the mentioned year, when with a goal from medium distance scored by Guido Rodriguez, were imposed by the minimum difference to the albiverdes. Since then, there have been three Americanist visits to the Shire with a balance of one defeat and two draws.

Where to watch the live stream America vs Santos online

The game between America and Saints It will take place this Saturday, February 12, at the TSM court at 9:00 p.m. You can follow the transmission completely LIVE by the signal of Aztec Sports on Azteca channel 7; too TUDN will have the signal live from Torreón. Similarly, in Monumental Eagles We will have for you all the details of the match.

America vs. Santos: Possible alignments

America: Guillermo Ochoa; Salvador Reyes, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Meré, Jordan Silva, Luis Fuentes; Jonathan dos Santos, Richard Sanchez, Diego Valdes; Henry Martin and Roger Martinez. DT: Santiago Solari.