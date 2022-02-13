Bullish or bearish? what will become of the price of Bitcoin in the short term

“There are two possible exits or that it goes to minimums to reinforce the strong exit or that everything is blown up because BTC is very volatile and unorthodox”expanded Abasto, which on Twitter is @zeta 1930.

To its turn, Juan José Méndez, CBO of Ripio, told Ámbito: “At the market level, we have just gone through a moment of accumulation that obviously generates many expectations for this year. Logic determines that, after a year with all the indicators on the rise, the market should tend to a new floor and a more austere price“.

The news that impact its price

The last few weeks the crypto world was also affected by external factors. Thus, the volatility of the financial markets, particularly the performance of technology companies, the growing inflation in the United States, the advances in the regulation of cryptocurrencies in Russia and Apple’s ‘Tap to Pay’ feature for digital wallets hurt the clarity of BTC price direction.

Santiago Di Paolo, Lemon Research and Community Leader, in dialogue with Ámbito, opined: “It is important to emphasize that no one guarantees future price behavior. However, from my point of view, Bitcoin has all the necessary characteristics to be able to displace gold from the role of store of value. Bitcoin, sooner rather than later, should become the safe haven of digital value for the entire population.”

“Whenever there is talk of Bitcoin adoption, it is very good for the ecosystem. The news from El Salvador, the possible arrival of Bitcoin in Russia that is being rumoured, the approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the United States, etc., are news that make the industry stronger and stronger”, added Di Paolo.

“Central banks seek to restrict expansion within their balance sheet and anticipate raising interest rates, this directly impacts cryptocurrency markets”assured Ámbito, Fernando Martínez, from OSL, and expanded: “The publication of inflation indices is also important news, we have seen in the last two months how Bitcoin reacts.”

For his part, Juan José Méndez told Ámbito that “it is key to be attentive to what is happening in terms of crypto regulation at a global level (for example with the SEC in the United States), because they are measures and legislation that are replicated sooner or later. early on regional and local jurisdictions”.

“This past February 8, Congress rejected the US Treasury Department’s proposal for a new stablecoin law. These types of chamber hearings are key indicators for cryptocurrency policy development and adoption.”, highlighted Martínez and also named as positive news the fact that there are nine countries that have already launched their own digital currency (there are 14 that are in a pilot test and more than 90 countries are exploring). In addition to the fact that in the last 18 months, more than 15 ETF’s were authorized in the American continent.

What are the recommendations to put together a varied portfolio

Fernando Martínez assured that beyond investing in BTC, there are other options. “Diversification is important and building a balanced portfolio – where you can divide cryptocurrencies into their segments: the main three are infrastructure, protocol and application or Layer 1, Layer 2 and Layer 3“, He said.

“Some portfolios that we see often are: Protocols: ETH, SOL, ADA, TERRA, DOT (ETH 60%, and the rest with 10% each), Metaverse: AXIE, SAND, ENJ, CHILIZ, ILV: (35%, 35%, 15%, 10% 5%). In the same way, there are indices that help you follow this, such as Nasdaq Defi, Bloomberg Defi, Futse, DAR or NCI”, he expanded.

In his turn, Juan José Méndez, gave his opinion: “Although Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) They are among the most solid technologies in terms of market capitalization and long-term projection, there are projects with their own blockchains or very interesting alternatives to follow, such as Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). Always essential when betting on any of these options is to stay informed and know the fundamentals that support the cryptocurrencies that enable these projects.