Can cryptocurrencies create a global crisis?, by Manel Pérez

When my shoe shine buys, I sell”, is a hackneyed phrase attributed to David Rockefeller, the financier and creator of the best-known world oil monopoly, Standard Oil, at the gates of the 1929 stock market crash, which opened the floodgates for the irruption of the Great Depression.

It could well be applied today regarding cryptocurrencies, a honeycomb that attracts herds of investors despite its worrying records. The best known of them, Bitcoin, has lost more than half of its value in just four months. The capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has fallen by more than a trillion dollars in that period. With the difference with respect to the time when Rockefeller would have pronounced those words that now these new digital currencies are just a huge pyramid in which their value depends on the entry of new investors who pay those who leave and not on the activity of a productive company.

Despite this, cryptocurrencies have not stopped flourishing, like tulips, which were also the object of a bubble with a bad ending, in the 17th century, and there are already some 12,000 different ones in the digital world. Its legend has spread from word of mouth to the point of generating a real frenzy among many small savers who believe they have found a safe opportunity to get rich within their reach.

The sellers of the product define them aseptically as “virtual currencies that usually use a decentralized network to carry out secure financial transactions”. The most daring present it as an asset that “can be used to pay for things, but is more often seen as the digital equivalent of gold.” That is to say, although it is defined as a currency, money, its main function would not be to use it to buy goods, but to hoard it, as a guarantee of value.

Cryptocurrency fever has reached $2 trillion CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / EFE

The first and best known, Bitcoin, was launched in 2009, with the ideological support of crypto-anarchist theories, which defended its decentralized nature and independence from any State, it is about private currencies. Its quantity is limited from its initial programming to 21 million, although each of these coins can be divided into 100 million equal parts to carry out transactions, purchases and sales.

The main attribute to increase its value is scarcity, you have to pursue them, discover them on the net and in this way, from a theoretical instrument for exchange, they end up becoming an object of desire, something that would drive their price always upwards. That limited quantity, plus the search for high yields by speculators or dupes of all kinds in these times of negative interest rates and low profits, has propelled their prices.

Virtual currency devaluations exceed those of the mark in the Weimar Republic

Before this latest episode of crashes, started as central banks have begun to prepare the world to make the price of money more expensive, this yes, the official, the price of virtual currencies rose in record time to two trillion dollars, about twice the Spanish economic activity for a year, the GDP.

The argument that they would be a guarantee against the loss of value of the money issued by the states, as has already been said, is not true either, since the oscillations of these alleged virtual currencies exceed the most vertiginous devaluations of the German mark during the Republic of Weimar.

Basically, the dynamics of this market is determined by the conviction of its participants that they will be able to convert these digital currencies into public currencies, euros, dollars or yens, whenever they want. But since there is no doubt that sooner or later that bubble will burst, such a thing will not be possible for everyone. What will end up classifying these investors into two large camps, that of the winners, who will have fled in time and taking more real money than they put in when they entered, and that of the losers, who will not be able to leave or will do so by recovering a miserable part of what they initially contributed.

The trigger for this certain crisis can be a sharp drop in value, an algorithm in some computer that triggers sell orders, or the simple demand for more transparency by a regulator. Bubbles always burst for unexpected reasons, a sudden novelty that reveals the truth, the emperor’s nakedness. The cryptocalypse, as that possible moment is already known, in the markets.

The question, beyond the wages of sin that this moment will entail for the overly ambitious, is whether this crash would end up affecting the financial system and causing a major general crisis.

At the moment, this does not appear to be the case, regulators and analysts say. But the global financial system always creates complex and opaque instruments to be able to participate in the great orgies of easy money. I don’t see why I would stop doing it now. The routes of infection are wide. Large institutional investors and hedge funds participate in the world of cryptocurrencies, which generally use credits to expand their ability to purchase assets. Also companies, in this case making use of a liquidity that they do not know where to place.

The ‘cryptocalypse’ will come, the important thing is that at that time the cost is not charged to the states

But the world of finance is a great nervous system that transmits problems at the speed of light from one of its ends to the whole. And it is already known from previous experiences that when the problem is widespread, all citizens end up paying for it via state intervention, such as an emergency firefighter. The temptation of those affected by the bursting of their bubble will be to turn the public sector into their insurance coverage.