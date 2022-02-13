Canelo Álvarez will open his first taqueria in the US and promises to conquer them

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 12.02.2022 16:14:30





Saul “Canelo” Alvarez intends to give a ‘hook’ to the U.S. And it is that the Mexican boxerwill open its first taqueria in that countryspecifically in Chula Vista, Californiain partnership with his brother Ricardo Alvarez.

It should be remembered that both already have tarquerías in Zapopan, Jaliscocalls “The Pastor of the Rich”then now will cross the border to bring the taste of Mexican tacos to the U.S.

The brother and partner of Canelo Alvarez gave the reasons why they chose the city of Chula Vista, Californiabecause they consider that from there can be a starting point to conquer the Americans.

“It is a city that we have known for a long time and it is where my brother lives.. We are going to bring what is the true Mexican taco,” he said. Ricardo Alvarez for Telemundo.

remember their origins

Ricardo Alvarez explained that one of the taqueria signs Are the fresh waters that offerbecause he remembered that they come from a family that was dedicated to the sale of popsicles and waters.

“The fresh waters are unique. There all the drinks are from machines. You should know that everyone we in our family have dedicated ourselves to the paleterías of La Michoacana”, he explained.

Brothers Alvarez expect the business start operating for the month of April or May this year, after they are currently remodeling the place, since they will replace a sports store.

Between the appetizers that will be sold in “The grassr Del Rica” there are: tacos al pastor, tongue, tripe, chorizo, suadero and quesadillas, as well as fresh waters of different natural flavors.