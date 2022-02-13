Cantabria hosts the International Forum on Precision Medicine

DAILYPHARMA | 02.10.2022 – 12:29

The Valdecilla Research Institute (IDIVAL) will host the International Precision Medicine Forum, which will take place in 9 specific modules from February 14 to mid-June. The event is held in collaboration with the main scientific societies in the country, more than 60 international institutions in the sector and with the support of a dozen large pharmaceutical companies. The purpose of the event is to address the challenges posed by personalized medicine and the individualized and personalized treatment of patients, one of the main focuses of clinical research worldwide.

The forum, aimed at national and international clinicians, researchers, managers and support staff, seeks to be a meeting for reflection and debate. In it, in the first part of the program and individually, some of the main challenges of precision medicine will be addressed, such as rheumatology, genomics, health economics, transplantation, robotic surgery, steatohepatitis alcohol, clinical psychology, and biobanks and biological samples.

The program includes more than a hundred talks, given by internationally renowned experts, who will analyze the advances in the different disciplines and try to define a map of the current situation, in which the great expectations of precision medicine are identified.

In short, as IDIVAL’s Director of Management, Galo Peralta, has pointed out, “it is an excellent opportunity to establish international work synergies, strengthen the Valdecilla brand at an international level and establish tools to advance precision medicine”.

“This is”, he pointed out, “a very ambitious program with top-level speakers that is made available to the scientific community and health professionals to generate a meeting point and reflection on the main health disciplines and innovation, and advance in the implantation of precision medicine”.

The forum begins on February 14 with the first of the nine modules dedicated to Rheumatology, endorsed by the Rheumatology Society and coordinated by the head of the HUMV Rheumatology section, Ricardo Blanco. Blanco himself defines the meeting as a “unique opportunity”, which brings together the most outstanding specialists in rheumatology, immunology and pharmacology to reflect on the future of this discipline in order to establish adequate tools that advance individualized therapies.

Precision medicine is one of the strategic axes of the new IDIVAL Strategic Plan 2022-2026, “which has already been launched, and which is also part of one of the priority lines of work of the Spanish Strategy for Precision Medicine” , according to information from the aforementioned institute.

Precision medicine seeks to improve the health of the population, addressing the health problems of the population through prevention, diagnosis and personalized treatment of patients.

To advance in this line of action, IDIVAL launched, in April 2021, the precision medicine project par excellence in the region, the Cantabria Cohort project, led by IDIVAL’s Scientific Director, Marcos López Hoyos, who will recruit health information, lifestyle and economic habits of 50,000 volunteers.

Cohorte Cantabria aspires to become one of the largest cohorts in the world, a unique project that is already collecting holistic information from all volunteers, generating a fully anonymized database that includes information on lifestyles, diseases, risk factors for disease, body composition data, blood samples that will allow genetic studies and data from activity measurement devices of the participants that will help improve knowledge of some pathologies and advance the applicability of precision medicine.

The objective of IDIVAL is “to continue betting on this line of work and the International Forum on Precision Medicine confirms this”. A multidisciplinary forum, as pointed out by the Research Institute, aligned with the open science RRI (Responsible Research and Innovation) strategy.

To achieve this goal, IDIVAL is committed to training in collaboration with various national and international institutions as a key element in achieving excellence in research and attracting research talent. This forum is part of the IDIVAL internationalization plan and is the first of the forums that the Institute will launch throughout this year and will continue until 2023.