Checo Pérez responds to criticism for the Abu Dhabi GP

The Formula 1 Grand Prixended up being controversial with the abu dhabi racewhere Max Verstappen was crowned and Lewis Hamilton he was second, coming within a lap of winning the world championship.

Some followers of Lewis Hamilton question the way in which Sergio Perez helped Verstappen to victory, but in an interview with ESPN, Checo replies that he defended himself against the Mercedes driver as he always does.

Lewis attacked Checo Pérez to try to take the lead of the competition and the one from Guadalajara fought like this for two laps, helping Max to catch up with them later, and thus managed to cut almost nine seconds.

Sebastian Bourdais and Juan Pablo Montoyaauthorized voices of this sport, assure that fighting the one who was looking for the world championship could have been something against the unwritten codes between pilots, and Checo asserts that there is nothing like that, his performance was clean.

“No (I didn’t break driver codes), in the end I defended the position as I defend it in every race.it is important to do it, not because someone is fighting for the championship you have to drive differently, in the end we are all here to do the best for ourselves and for our teams and that is what I did,” said the man from Guadalajara.

The theme of this controversial race continues in F1 and the FIA, so the Federation President Ben Sulayemordered a consultation between drivers and teams, and they could modify the regulations.

“I think it could have been handled better (the end of the race and the safety car), but it wouldn’t necessarily have changed the final result, I think the result wouldn’t have changed, whatever the decision would have been in terms of not letting go. everyone (to the safety car) but that’s a different story, but the result didn’t change. It’s a tough decision,” Checo said.

