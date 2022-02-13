Chelsea vs. Palmeiras | Club World Cup: Christian Pulisic is crowned in the Club World Cup and puts himself on a par with Keylor Navas and Chicharito

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 21 Views

Chelsea vs. Palmeiras | Club World Cup He is the first American to lift the crown

Christian Pulisic is the first American to win the Club World Cup.
Getty Images

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

What you should know about Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and the Rams

The majestic SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will serve as the stage tonight for the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved