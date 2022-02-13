Chelsea vs. Palmeiras | Club World Cup: Christian Pulisic is crowned in the Club World Cup and puts himself on a par with Keylor Navas and Chicharito

He is the first American to lift the crown

ANDhe Chelsea is the new champion Club World Cup. The blue team suffered to find the goal against a worthy Palmeiras, but in the end the forcefulness in the key moments gave them the victory. match in which Christian Pulisic was present and was key to raising the crown, making history for the United States.

The American striker came on as a substitute due to Mason Mount’s injury at minute 30 of the first half, placing it as the first Stars and Stripes player to play in the World Cup and the final.

After reaching extra time and beating the Brazilian team, Pulisic added another crown with the bluesbeing the first American to achieve the crown and the fifth Concacaf player to be crowned only behind Rafa Marquez, Keylor Navas, Chicharito and Alphonso Davies, who did it with him Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Bayern.

Emphasizing that the goalkeeper Costa Rican has four crowns with Madrid, after the famous treble from 2017 to 2019 and the 2014 title.

Pulisic has added several trophies with the Chelsea winning the Champions League last tournament and now the Club World Cup, where in both tournaments he made history by be the first in the USA to do so.

The American also won the Nations League with USMNT in 2020, being three trophies in less than a year for the striker.