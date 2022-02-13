Chelsea vs. Palmeiras | Club World Cup: Christian Pulisic is crowned in the Club World Cup and puts himself on a par with Keylor Navas and Chicharito

Chelsea vs. Palmeiras | Club World Cup He is the first American to lift the crown

Christian Pulisic is the first American to win the Club World Cup.
