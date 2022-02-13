Chivas also puts the accelerator with the renewal of another of its jewels

For Gilberto Sepúlveda has not been the best start to the 2022 Clausura Tournament with Club Guadalajara, after several serious mistakes that have cost the team goals and points, especially against Pachuca where he put the goal at risk on several occasions and in the end they were defeated, however the board is confident that their level will increase.

The leadership of Sacred Flock has contemplated in one of its priority lists, the renovation of the “Tiba”, who has suffered ups and downs since he debuted in the first team, but this will not be a problem so that they will soon make a salary adjustment and he may also have prizes and bonuses as a First Division footballer, since he is currently one of the lowest earners on campus.

Despite the irons he has committed on the court Sepúlveda, both Ricardo Peláez and Amaury Vergara know that the young defender needs greater incentives that in some way can help him to concentrate only on sports and improve in the rest of the campaign, since last Wednesday he was expelled in the duel against Braves of Juarez.

According to Toque Filtered by Mediotiempo, Negotiations are already well advanced for the 23-year-old footballer to extend his contract with Chivas and in the future they have some important profit if it is intended by some other team, but the important thing is that they receive a salary as a player of the Maximum Circuit.

“Tiba has had several bad months, they water it very often, but this has not moved the intention of the rojiblanca board to give the defender a help. Things are walking and rising It’s important, he’s going to win as a Liga MX player waiting to see if that’s how he gets his batteries back and improves. It is not the first salary increase for Tiba, a couple of years ago they gave him one and that is why another one is coming, so he will not win as a quarry element ”, was part of what was published on said portal.