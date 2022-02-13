Christian Nodal: who is Jareth Rosales, the second voice in each of his concerts | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Christian Nodal has positioned itself as one of the main voices of Mexico Today and his success continues to grow steadily, so you can’t rest on your laurels or overly rely on your talent, as teamwork can take you further.

The Mexican singer, boyfriend of Belinda, knows this perfectly and takes with him a great production team in each activity he performs, especially when he has important tours or concerts in various locations, being one of the keys to his growth like the foam that has had in recent years.

For example, like most singers of international stature, Nodal has a second voice that he trusts blindly to be his support during the recitals he offers.

This is a 29-year-old man who goes by the name of Jareth Rosales and is born in Tepic, Nayarit. He is in charge of helping the singer of “Adiós amor” in his presentations in front of thousands of people.

Christian Nodal is one of the main singers on the Mexican scene (Photo: YouTube)

HOW DID YOU START IN THE WORLD OF MUSIC?

Jareth Rosales He entered this art only at the age of four thanks to his father, who was also a musician. Since then he knew that he wanted to dedicate himself to that for the rest of his life.

Since then, the young man has sung in many places such as bars and restaurants and he also knows what it is like to get on public transport trucks to offer his art and ask for some coins to help him support his family.

HOW DID YOU BECOME THE RIGHT HAND OF CHRISTIAN NODAL?

According to what Rosales himself has told in a recent interview, it was Christian Nodal himself who sought him out to help him sing in a presentation, which was at the funeral of the artist’s great-grandmother.

After her, it was Christy Nodalthe singer’s mother, who approached him to ask if he had a passport and availability to travel, to which he answered affirmatively without thinking twice.

Since then, a working relationship began between two artists, who make thousands of fans delirious in each presentation.

Jareth Rosales, with great talent, became the second voice in Christian Nodal’s concerts.

WHAT IS JARETH’S LIFE LIKE AFTER JOINING NODAL?

Obviously, now he has a slightly tighter schedule with various trips and performances, but when he has free time he takes the opportunity to be with his family and return to his homeland to sing in the places where he grew up.

“I sing in restaurants and bars, so I don’t forget my friends and my clients”he pointed.

CHRISTIAN NODAL SONGS

THE REASON WHY NODAL AND BELINDA WOULD HAVE SEPARATED

The program “Gossip No Like” reported that the two artists are going through a love crisis. Belinda Y Nodal They would be estranged after the Spanish tried to ask him for a loan of four million dollars.

The hosts of the program maintained that Belinda had applied for the loan to pay off her debt with the SAT.

Then, they indicated that Nodal’s lawyer showed that the singer has a debt, but not for four million but for 500 thousand dollars. That, probably, would have been the main reason for the crisis, although this has not been confirmed.