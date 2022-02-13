Clarissa Molina talks about her love story

Getty Images Clarissa Molina and her courtship with Vicente Saavedra

The entertainer, Clarissa Molina, opened her heart and tells her love story in an interview with “People en Español” with her boyfriend, the music producer Vicente Saavedra, they revealed how they met, even how this famous manager managed to conquer her heart.

The winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2016, Clarissa Molina, assured through her social networks that she felt very happy to share the cover of “People en Español” with her soulmate (Vicente Saavedra), the animator wrote the following, “there is no doubts that for love there is no time or space that is worth, when the ❤️ comes into your life you simply open your heart to him and every day you tell him how much you love that person, for me it is you Vicente. I love you.

How did they meet?

They both met in 2018, although at that time Cupid had not yet done his thing, at that time Vicente was in a relationship, but three years later, in May 2021 they coincided in an event and since then the relationship has flourished. love. In addition, to maintain contact through social networks. Finally, on June 15, 2021, Vicente woke up with the concern of seeing Clarissa, who was in the Dominican Republic covering the Sovereign Awards. He did not miss the opportunity to ask the former beauty queen that if she took a plane, she would have a space to go to dinner, undoubtedly from that night they sealed her love story.

Wedding plans ?

On the cover we can see the couple very happy and smiling when posing together. When asked about the wedding plans, Clarissa assured that every time they go out to dinner she thinks of herself that will be the day, the moment of the proposal. Vicente explains it like this: “I would love it, we are enjoying the process of being a couple and obviously getting used to each other. If I say no, I’m lying, if I say yes, I’m in a hurry. I think we are at a time where I love Clarissa very much, I have never been married. People think that I have had three marriages, but nothing is true, I have never been married and I want to get married, I see Clarissa as that person. I have to find the moment for her to kneel in front of her, find the perfect ring.”

How did they fall in love?

The couple made the perfect “match” by uniting their personality, the desire to work, the love for their family, both found the most human side of each one and decided to give way to love and with it they opened their hearts to receive the best of both of them. Both Clarissa and Vicente share many things in common to continue cultivating their admiration.

This cover will be very special, since it is the last printed edition of the magazine, and what better way to commemorate Valentine’s month than having Clarissa Molina as the protagonist of her own love story.