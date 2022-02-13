Controversy breaks out after the absence of Joe Rogan in UFC 271

Getty Joe Rogan with Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was noticeably absent from his role as announcer for the UFC 271 ceremonial weigh-in. And a little later, fans found out that he won’t be part of Saturday night’s broadcast team either.

Whenever Rogan works a pay-per-view event for the promotion, he will also announce the names and weights of the fighters during the ceremonial weigh-in, which takes place the Friday before the fight.

However, he was nowhere to be seen at the Houston, Texas event. Instead, the narrator, Jon Anik, was at the mic. After the event, TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter reported that he spoke with a UFC official who confirmed that Rogan has a “scheduling conflict” and will not comment during UFC 271. Instead, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping will work alongside Anik and Daniel Cormier.

“According to a UFC official, Joe Rogan had a scheduling conflict this week and will not be in the UFC 271 call,” Bronsteter tweeted. “He is scheduled to do color commentary for UFC 272 in March. Tomorrow’s broadcast booth will be comprised of Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.”

The change in the commentary team came amid Rogan’s controversy with his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience” (JRE). Rogan, who averages around 11 million listeners per episode, has been under fire lately, with some calling for his removal from Spotify, the platform that holds the exclusive streaming rights to Rogan’s podcast.

More recently, a video went viral online that featured a montage of Rogan saying a word with racist terms over the years on JRE. Rogan took to Instagram last week to apologize for saying the word.

Many question Rogan’s “schedule conflict”

Well, some in the MMA community believe there is a link between the criticism Rogan has been receiving and the “scheduling conflict” for UFC 271. Some theorized that ESPN asked the UFC to remove Rogan from the broadcast, while that some think Rogan stepped aside on his own terms.

A fan tweeted: “They don’t want to see a boycott outside the arena.”

Other wrote: “The timing is quite a coincidence for a late notice ‘scheduling conflict’.

“The Mouse has roared. Disney just canceled it.” tweeted someone.

“Of course he did … I guess now we know the position of the UFC on that,” wrote another.

Another Twitter user theorized: “Rogan taking one for the ufc. Espn definitely pulled him in and I didn’t want to take the event away from him.”

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani also posted a cryptic tweet of a woman carrying water:

Jake Paul also reacted to the news that Rogan missed UFC 271, writing, “So ESPN and Disney pull Joe Rogan from the UFC broadcast but back Dana White who calls reporters idiots says a female wrestler resembles a dressed and clothed male wrestler. heels, and claims brain damage is part of the concert? She brought out the wrong guy, Mr. Chapek.

So ESPN and Disney pull Joe Rogan from the UFC broadcast but stand behind Dana White who calls reporters douche bags, says a female fighter looks like a male fighter in dress and heels, and claims brain damage is part of the gig? You pulled the wrong guy Mr. Chapek — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 12, 2022

Dana White has a good relationship with Rogan

It’s important to note that UFC President Dana White has expressed his support for Rogan. More recently, the president of the UFC sided with Rogan over his comments on COVID-19 treatments, something that has caused a lot of controversy for the podcaster.

Rogan and White have worked together for years and have had a great relationship, with both speaking fondly of each other many times in the past.

