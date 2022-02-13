COVID: exercising increases the effectiveness of the vaccine, according to a study

After the records recorded in mid-january for the irruption of micron variantthe contagion curve in Argentina began to decrease gradually. This Thursday the moving average stood at 26,450 cases, well below the 55,180 positives in which it was located on the first day of February.

In this context, a new study published in the journal Science revealed that exercising after being inoculated helps increase the effectiveness of the serum against Covid-19.

The investigation, which monitor 70 newly vaccinated people was carried out by specialists from Iowa State University, in the United States, who measured the level of antigens after the participants received the influenza vaccine or the dose of serum of influenza. Pfizer. The researchers found that those who had exercised for 90 minutes after being inoculated produced more antibodies than those who remained at rest.

Although the benefit of exercise had already been established by previous studies, The value of this research is that it offers the time and type of exercise that best enhances the effects of vaccines..

To find out, the experts recruited a group of people who were going to receive the influenza or coronavirus vaccine. Prior to inoculation, they took blood samples to analyze their antigen levels. After inoculation, the experts randomly invited some to sit down, while others were asked to exercise for 90 minutes.

COVID: the importance of defining exercise time

The 90-minute span was chosen because there is Previous evidence suggested that with that time it was possible to increase the interferon alpha in the blood and that stimulates the creation of immune cells. Indeed, the experts found that those who exercised after receiving the vaccine during that time produced more antigens than those who remained at rest.

Although the sample used is very small, this is very positive news for all those who are currently receiving the booster dose. But also, as I mentioned New York Timesbecause it confirms once again that exercise is the best medicine to prevent infections or to make them less severe in case they happen.

the background

In a study published last year in the British Journal of Medicinescientists of the University of San Diego found that, in a sample of nearly 50,000 people in California who had had coronavirus, those who had exercised before their diagnosis had half the risk of ending up hospitalized and with severe disease, versus those who got infected and rarely trained.

Given this finding, the experts recommended that governments encourage physical activity as a public health strategy to improve the population’s chances in case of suffering from Covid-19.

