Crisis in Ukraine: Why are fears of war rising?

Brussels — The icy feeling of a Cold War hung over Eastern Europe again on Friday, as Russia military maneuvers and exercises near Ukraine and intensify warnings from the United States about a possible Russian invasion of its neighbor that, according to Washington, could happen in days.

Meanwhile, diplomats and rulers were finding it increasingly difficult to push through the moribund talks to avert all-out war.

Here’s a look at what’s happening and why:

Strong warnings from the White House

The White House said it still does not know if the Russian president Vladimir Putin has decided to invade, but assured that Putin has gathered all the elements to do it quickly and recommended that the Americans in Ukraine leave the country in the next 48 hours.

Many analysts have considered it unlikely that the invasion will start before the end of the Winter Olympics in China on February 20.

The intensification of the American discourse followed new intelligence showing a further increase in Russian contingents near the Ukrainian border.

“We can’t pinpoint the day right now, or the hour, but it’s a very, very clear possibility,” said Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to President Joe Biden.

The United States has compiled intelligence that Russia is considering this coming Wednesday as a target date., according to an official familiar with the findings, who declined to say how definitive the intelligence information was. He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

US officials said late Friday that the State Department plans to announce as early as Saturday that it will ask nearly all US personnel at its embassy in the capital, Kiev, to leave the country. A small part of them would remain in Kiev, but the vast majority of the almost 200 Americans who remain in the diplomatic legation will be relocated to the far west of the country, near the border with Poland. The State Department did not comment, and the officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

In a show of American commitment to its NATO allies, the Pentagon is sending an additional 3,000 combat troops to Poland to join the 1,700 gathered there.said a senior US defense official on Friday, who provided the information in accordance with Pentagon rules.

The White House said Biden and Putin will discuss the crisis by phone on Saturday.

Various NATO allies, including Britain, Norway and Denmark, have also asked their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Preparations and postures

In the Romanian port of Constanta, on the Black Sea, the noise of heavy American weapons broke the dawn silence, signs that reinforcements and 1,000 more troops were arriving at an air base in the area.

It was yet another sign that military hardware is being built up around the strategic Black Sea where Russia, Ukraine and three NATO allies have bases.

“From here in the Black Sea region, to the Baltic, allies are stepping up their actions to bolster NATO’s presence at this critical time,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said from Constanta. Romania’s neighbor Bulgaria will also receive Spanish jets to increase the alliance’s powerful presence.

In Black Sea waters, warships from Russia’s Baltic and Northern fleets have reached the bay of Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. The ships join several similar vessels belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, increasing its amphibious landing capability.

Moscow has announced extensive maneuvers in the Black Sea and Sea of ​​Azov for the next few days, and closed large areas for commercial shipping, prompting a strong protest from Ukraine.

Opposite Ukraine’s northern border, Russia and its ally Belarus are beginning 10 days of military maneuvers involving large-scale exercises using live ammunition.

“There is a risk of a full-fledged invasion,” Stoltenberg warned, but added that other threats also lurk, “including attempts to overthrow the government in Kiev.”

Tanks trump talks for now

Despite the numerous flights criss-crossing Europe to bring rulers to diplomatic tables in recent weeks, the results have been far less spectacular, as both sides continue to wait to see who will give something first.

The only slightly positive news on Friday seemed to come from Moscow, where British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he had a “constructive and frank” talk with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

“I heard clearly from the Russian government that they had no intention of invading Ukraine,” Wallace told reporters in Moscow. And he added: “We will judge that statement on the evidence.”

Talks in Berlin between Ukraine and Russia, joined by France and Germany, initially raised hopes of some possible breakthrough as they dragged on until Friday morning, but ultimately nothing concrete was achieved.

“Unfortunately, almost nine hours of talks have concluded without any significant results,” said Dmitry Kozak, the Kremlin’s deputy chief of staff. It was unknown when and how the next attempt for a breakthrough would be made.

A 2015 peace deal, brokered by France and Germany in a format similar to the so-called Normandy deal, helped stop large-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russian-backed rebels, though it has persisted. skirmishes on a regular basis. The Kremlin has accused Kiev of sabotaging the deal, and Ukrainian officials have argued in recent weeks that implementing it could harm their country.

On the other side of the world, in Melbourne, Australia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was pessimistic.

“We have made every possible effort to talk with Russia, to examine the concerns that it has raised, to share the concerns that we have, that European partners and allies have,” he said. However, the gap with Moscow remains huge.

“To put it simply, we continue to see very worrying signs of increased Russian military action, including the arrival of new forces on the Ukrainian border. And as we said before, we are in a period where an invasion could start at any time.”Blinken stated.

Hours later on Friday, Biden spoke with several European leaders to underscore concerns raised by US intelligence about a possible Russian invasion. Sullivan said Western rulers were fully united and would respond forcefully to a Russian invasion with devastating economic and trade sanctions.