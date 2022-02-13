Cristiano Ronaldo confirms it to Mendes: Zidane changes everything

















Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is up in the air again for next season, even though his return to Man Utd during the past summer aimed to be the last great challenge of the luso’s career at the highest level. The Portuguese striker has been very disappointed on his return to Old Trafford so I would have confirmed to jorge mendes the need to meet with him as soon as possible to explore all your options for the future, hinting at his desire to change scenery again at the end of the season. Ralf Rangnick’s departure seems like a given, which is why many English media assured that CR7 will wait for the appointment of the new coach before making any decision, although this could be altered in the event that Zinedine Zidane become the new coach Paris Saint Germain.

The reality is that Cristiano Ronaldo has another year on his contract at United, so to go out at zero cost as you wish, you should sit down to negotiate with the English team. The option of joining PSG’s ambitious project would have made the Portuguese change his mind about his future, taking into account the poor results that he has been reaping in Manchester this season. The main objective of CR7 is to raise a Champions League again before retiring, an objective that a priori it would be easier to get in the Parc des Princes, where he would also share a dressing room with Leo Messi and Neymar Junior.

Therefore, everything would be pending upon the arrival of Zinedine Zidane on the PSG bench, with Daily Mirror ensuring that the great condition of the French to accept the position is the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo himself. The Portuguese has contacted jorge mendes to have all the details of this matter, with Daily Star ensuring that the exit of the luso continues winning integers regardless of United’s decision for his bench, debating between Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag; while the Portuguese now only think of Paris.

We will then have to wait for news in the coming days regarding how the possibility of Zinedine Zidane becoming the new PSG coach progresses next season, given that the French team would be the Cristiano Ronaldo’s only viable option to keep his salary and play for all the titles to leave Manchester United. The option of returning to Real Madrid has been completely ruled out despite what one might think at first, reason why the luso will have to decide only between Old Trafford and the Parc des Princes if it ends up specifying the interest of the Parisian team in joining Messi and Cristiano next season.