Do you have a realme mobile? With this trick you can activate a smart secret menu

It’s very simple, and it will help you to have the best applications and shortcuts just a tap away.

If you have one of the realme mobiles you have the possibility to activate a secret menu that can be of great help. Those applications that you use regularly and that you need to resort to quickly will be able to live there, always just a touch away.

Thanks to realme UI, the customization layer of the Chinese firm, you can enjoy additions like this. Their secret side menu is fully customizablewe tell you how to activate it and get the most out of it.

Activate the side menu on your realme

To enjoy this menu, you just have to go to the settings of your realme. Once there, scroll down the menu until you find the section “Special Features”. Within this tab you will find the function we are looking for, “Smart Sidebar”. Activate it to start using this secret menu.

You will have access to a sidebar that will appear on the right side of the screen and that you can deploy whenever you need it. Edit it and add those apps you use every day, just by sliding your finger you will have them all at your fingertips at any time. The smart sidebar is not limited to apps, you will also have the possibility to add different shortcutssuch as screenshot, screen recording or flashlight, among many others…

What’s more, within the settings of the “Smart Sidebar” you can modify its opacity, also set it to disappear when you watch a movie or series in full screen. You will have full control over the tool. You have been able to verify it, this trick is very simple to activate and can be of great help in your day to day.

Related topics: Personalization, Realme

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!