Dodgers sign Stefen Romero, comes from baseball Japan

A breaking report by The Athletic columnist Ken Rosenthal, the Los Angeles Dodgers they have signed to the first baseman/outfielder, Stephen Romerowith a minor league contract and an invitation to Spring Training, where a place on the MLB roster would be played.

Romero was a promising Mariners prospect early in his career, but was unable to translate his success from the minor leagues to the Major Leagues. He saw action with Seattle for three seasons, from 2014 to 2016, making 233 plate appearances in 94 games. In that span, he hit a meager .195/.242/.307. For this reason, Seattle released him and he signed with the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) from Japan.

Romero made the most of that opportunity in Asian baseball, hitting 96 home runs over the past five seasons while hitting .264/.331/.497 overall. Now 33, Romero has seen his playing time on the field decrease and has focused more as a designated hitter. It would be tough for Romero to earn a starting job in the outfield for the Dodgers, who currently have Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock.