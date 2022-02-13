The singer Israel Rojasstaunch defender of the Cuban regime, charged against Alexis Valdes for a video of an old interview of his that the humorist shared on his social networks.

Alexis posted a fragment of his program on his Instagram account tonight tonight 10 years ago, which was attended by the duo Buena Fe, who were performing in those days in Miami.

“Those times when, as an interviewer, you throw a hard-to-hit fastball. Today the interview would be very different. Well, today I don’t think they would come to Miami to sing,” Alexis commented along with the video.

The director of the duo Buena Fe did not like that Alexis reminded him of his visit to Miami, he called him “Gatica de María Ramos” and suggested that he continue dedicating himself to humor and stop getting involved in other topics.

In a post on his Facebook wall, Israel assured that he has nothing against the comedian, and acknowledged that his characters have made him laugh.

“Today I see him posing aggressively, as surely he would not be if he were to face me, (because essentially I think he should keep his common sense) and I think: This man, whom we have seen play great roles on the scene, joins the litter trying to bite me. Don’t play the wolf. It doesn’t look good on you,” he said.

The singer wished the comedian all the happiness that “his ability to sell infertile smoke can harbor,” and assured that he will always defend Alexis being able to perform again in Cuba, “because it is your land and there is an audience (from the left or right ) who laughs at what you know how to do”.

In response to the comment about performing again in Miami, he replied: “I’ll go back to Miami when I can. When the songs are brought to me. When it has to be. If it has to be.”

Finally, Rojas made fun of the support that Alexis gave to the hunger strike of independent artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara, and his rejection of criticism for having been photographed with the daughters of Edith Massolawhom some netizens accused of being “communists”.

“Seriously, attacking me makes you brave? Please. Get back in a good mood. We’re all going to thank you,” the singer-songwriter concluded.

Last week, Israel called “digital abnormal” those who have promoted the boycott of the San Remo Festivalorganized by Lis Cuesta, wife of ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel.

In a post on his Facebook, he criticized the campaign on social networks aimed at denouncing the repression that the dictatorship has unleashed against protesters – minors included – of the 11J.

“Soon, the siege in (anti) social networks will be against actors and actresses who are in a work of great scope and advocate social construction. For example, the excellent CALENDAR. Or a film work. Or against artists circuses when Circuba returns,” he said ironically.

“They will have the ‘heroic’ army of digital abnormals backed by some ‘post-truth idol’, amplified by the ‘NEDependent’ press,” he added.