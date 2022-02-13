Emma Thompson will become a 55-year-old woman set to feel her first orgasm

British actress Emma Thompson appeared at the Berlinale ready to talk about the “bodywork” experiences inherent in her role in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” a film in which she plays a 55-year-old woman determined to Live your first orgasm.

“It was nineteen days of very intense physical work,” he explained regarding the filming of the film directed by Sophia Hyde and focused on a widow who hires a gigolo, as a therapy and in search of unknown erogenous zones.

“For you Germans, nudity may be more normal. But we British have to fight against our puritanism, ”explained the actress, between laughs and overflowing with good humor.

In the Australian filmmaker’s film, she plays a retired teacher who hires the sexual services of Leo -Daryl McCormack- to try to discover the secrets of sexual satisfaction that she never knew.

“It was gratifying to work so intensely with him, not only because of his beautiful body,” Thompson confessed, along with his co-star.

Hyde’s film went to the Berlinale Special section as an exhibition and with the commitment to provide the necessary stardom for the red carpet of the festival, which this year returns to face-to-face after being limited to the virtual format in 2021 due to the imperative of the pandemic.

The actress more than fulfilled her mission: she posed before the graphic press full of humor and submitted to the appearance before the media with the same sense of professionalism, despite the fact that the conditions in which the festival is held do not invite spontaneity.

To attend any screening, press conference or simply approach the red carpet, you must have previously registered, in addition to presenting the certificate of the complete vaccination schedule and a negative day test, even for those who received the dose of soda.

It is the commitment made by those responsible for the festival to the Berlin authorities, in exchange for attendance, at a time when Germany continues with maximum cumulative incidence, with 1,474.3 cases in seven days and per 100,000 inhabitants.

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” was shot under the conditions imposed by the pandemic, like most of the films that are being produced in times of COVID-19.

It adopts the format of “chamber theatre”, in a hotel room, the same as partially occurs in the film “Avec amour et acharnement”, one of the candidates for the Bears in the official competition, played by Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon, under the direction of Claire Denis.

There Binoche also gives herself without hesitation to Denis’s camera, in an emotional and extreme performance, including in the physical, in the role of a woman divided between good and stable love, that of her current partner, and the less confessed passion by his former partner.

Both actresses, the British Thompson and the French Binoche, were received on the red carpet as faithful friends of a festival eager to show signs of vitality, despite the obstacles of the pandemic.