Enrique Peña Nieto, Angélica Rivera and the scandalous revelations of Cynthia Klitbo: from infidelity to abuse | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

The couple made up of Enrique Pena Nieto Y Angelica Rivera It was one of the most media Mexicoso it is normal that much has been said about them and that some rumors have been created, of which some would have been true according to Cynthia Klitbo and his most recent revelations.

The actress who was very close to the then presidential family spoke at length about some things she saw and found out in an interview for the YouTube channel of Agnes Moreno. Just as he denied certain rumors, he also confirmed others and his revelations have given much to talk about in public opinion.

Angélica Rivera would have been the victim of infidelity by Enrique Peña Nieto (Photo: EFE)

WAS THERE VIOLENCE FROM EPN TO ANGÉLICA RIVERA?

A few years ago some photographs were leaked in which the actress was seen with some bruises on her face, which had been the product of some blows that, supposedly, the former president of Mexico.

As expected, the images caused a lot of controversy and criticism of the president because he was accused of being an aggressor. However, then a picture of Rivera in which they did not have those signs of violence.

Cynthia Klitbowho is a very close friend of Angelicarevealed that these accusations were a defamation to discredit the presidential family.

THEY WERE MARRIED FOR LOVE AND NOT FOR A POLITICAL CAMPAIGN

Another highly questioned point in the media and on social networks was the marriage between Enrique Peña Nieto and Angélica Rivera, since it was believed that said union had been a strategy in the political campaign.

Cynthia Klitbo, in this regard, made it clear that the wedding took place because they both loved each other and that she herself was able to witness all the feeling they created.

“They fell in love, I know! They thundered like any other marriage. He was handsome, he was a governor, he was a man with power who could protect her and have her daughters”he confessed.

THE PRESIDENT’S ALLEGED INFIDELITY

During the interview, the actress with a long career revealed that Enrique Pena Nieto She had been unfaithful to her friend on multiple occasions and she was aware of it, but she decided to fulfill her role as first lady until the end of her mandate.

“That they paint your horn as the first lady, my queen, what more do you want, because that was already happening before. What happens is that Angélica said: ‘I am ending my position as first lady until the last day of the six-year term,’ but she knew everything. He will be very Mr. President, but that does not give him the right to hurt her wife and to be dishonest, least of all with the niece of her best friend”He said.

With this, he would be revealing the identity of the person with whom the president would have taken his feet off the plate.

In this way, Klitbo assured that he does not know anything about the former president and that he is not interested in having communication with him because she was a friend of Angélica Rivera and witnessed how she cried and suffered because of her.