F1 2022: F1 drivers’ salaries revealed: Checo Pérez far from the highest paid!

Lto Formula 1 is about to start and with it the drivers are preparing to be able to fight for the championship that could be just as closed as last year. With team changes, renewals and more, drivers’ salaries were revealed, leaving Checo Pérez was one of the best paid.

The Mexican appeared on a list published by The Sun after the renewal of Lando Norris with McLaren until 2025, where he reached the sixth place of the best paid with 4.5 million. The Red Bull driver is in 11th place with a €7m contract in 2022.

czech came to Red Bull last season and managed to carve out a place to help Max Verstappen to the crown, as well as add five podiums in the season including the Mexican Grand Prix.

1. L. Hamilton Mercedes 35 Million euros, 2023

2. M. Verstappen Red Bull 22, 2023

3. Fernando Alonso Alpine 17.5, 2022

4. S. Vettel Aston Martin 13, 2022 +

5. D. Ricciardo McLaren 13, 2023 +

6.L.Norris McLaren 4.5, 2025+

7.C.Leclerc Ferrari 10.5, 2024

8.Carlos SainzFerrari 8.5, 2022+

9.V.Bottas Alfa Romeo 8.5, 2025

10. L. Stroll Aston Martin 8.5, undefined

11. S. Perez Red Bull 7, 2022

12. G. Russell Mercedes 4.5, 2023

13.E.Ocon Alpine 4.5, 2024

14. P. Gasly AlphaTauri 4.5, 2023

15. A. Albon Williams 1.75, 2022 + (Red Bull)

16. G.Zhou Alfa Romeo €850,000, 2022

17. M. Schumacher Haas 850,000, 2022 + (Ferrari)

18. N. Mazepin Haas 850,000, 2022

19. N. Latifi Williams 850,000, 2022

20. Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 650,000, 2022 +