Farruko apologizes for his music and proclaims his religious conversion | Famous

Puerto Rican urban music singer Farruko apologized for the lyrics of some of his songs and proclaimed his religious conversionduring a surprising preaching at a concert that aroused controversy on social networks this Saturday.
“I didn’t know the message that I was saying in my songs […] I’m not proud of it“said the artist during his performance last night at the FTX Arena in Miami, which many Internet users compared today with “a mass”.
During the concert, his famous song ‘Pepas’ (2021) was played, which talks about drug use to enjoy the night at the clubs, but Farruko did not sing the lyrics.
” God knows how many of his children I hurt. And today I stand as a man to tell you that forgive me as a human being because love begins with forgiveness,” he said, according to the video released by music entrepreneur José ‘Pompi’ Vallejo, of Mr&Mrs Entertainment.
The artist also made comments such as “we are all sinners, the Bible says so” or that “God is good”, while confirming his religious conversion. “Today I can say that God is dealing with me,” he stressed.
According to comments on social networks, some of those attending the concert left during this preaching, while others expressed their criticism on this day.
“I was going to hesitate at a reggaeton concert and I received a sermon. $250 to go to mass from Pastor Farruko,” wrote one of the spectators on his Twitter account. Another Internet user commented on this: “The only good thing about this Farruko concert was that I don’t have to go to church on Sunday.”
Farruko willing to return the money to his followers
After the rain of criticism he received, he responded to one of the users who expressed his annoyance because “we paid to see Farruko or Carlos I don’t know what preaching like a pastor.”
The Puerto Rican reacted and announced that “Farru retired and the one who is here is Carlos”, also requested your data to refund the money with which you bought your ticket. “If you accept Christ, it is returned to you with blessings and love. God Bless You. I love you very much,” he added.
The urban music performer gave a warning about the turn his career would take: “I’m really sorry, those who go to see Farru have time not to go and they can be reimbursed,” reads the beginning of the message. “Those who go and want a new experience of love are welcome, even if only one goes, I will be there and I will love them the same, whether they go or not. They are on time so that they do not spend their money or time on eternal life and harmony, I love them.”
The singer made it clear that he is carrying out his presentations because he already had them agreed and said that there are other musical options: “No one is obliged, there are more artists that you can follow and go see. I am only fulfilling my commitments because I am from word and I owe respect to my fans and God is a God of order and the platform that remains I will use to carry the message, I love them”, he sentenced.