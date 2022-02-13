For which club in Europe will Alexis Vega play?

What seemed like smooth sailing aims to end with a sad ending for the fans and the management of the Chivas de Guadalajara, because Alexis Vega has not renewed his contract and the interest of a European team to acquire the services of the Mexican striker who has had a spectacular start in the Closing Tournament 2022.

A few days ago the Gru celebrated his first goal with the Sacred Flock this season and in the euphoric celebration he kissed the shield rojiblanco making it clear that his intention is to stay a long time, but almost a month after this emotional moment history has taken a 180 degree turn.

Since the previous summer there a team from the old continent that asked about Vega’s services to the leadership of the Sacred Flock, as announced by the newspaper AS and it is about the Port of Portugal who has a good relationship with Mexican clubs, even Raúl Gudiño played with the Dragons a few months before enlisting with the Tapatios.

How much would Chivas sell Alexis Vega for?

Under these circumstances Guadalajara only has two paths: the first to negotiate with Porto before the following summer to take some profit for the attacker, which would be around 10 million dollarsbut as long as there is an agreement with the player.

The second way is to conclude the contract of Vega, which expires in December 2022 and with it goes freely to Portugal, leaving the people of Guadalajara empty-handed. So the only winner in this situation would be the Lusitanian club that would only have to fix the salary of the Mexican to start using it from January 2023.