Former American player could be paralyzed and requests financial aid to pay for his operation

The former América de Cali player could be paralyzed after serious damage to his spine. He asks for financial help to treat his complicated health condition

The former professional soccer player Christian Alberto Lopez Narvaezreleased worrying news on the morning of Friday, February 11, 2022.

Going to social networks, the former center forward of America of CaliCortuluá, Deportivo Pereira, Union Magdalena and Real Cartagena, published a video in which he relates a difficult health condition that could leave him paralyzed.

to their 38 yearsthe former Valle del Cauca athlete who also went through the Bolivian football with the Club Aurora explained what he feels and request financial aid in the form of a donation to undergo surgery and avoid a future complication with your mobility:

What I wanted to tell you is that I had a back problem for a month. She was having treatments. Now, when I went to the doctor, he tells me that I have three damaged parts of my neck, and really, really, I have to have surgery (…) I created this group, with all the sorrow and shame I have; They have asked me for an amount of money that I do not have. I would like to ask from my heart, if I can count, those who can, I know that the situation is tough

The solidarity of the people who saw him play as a professional in the Colombian first division league between 2005 and 2009 was noted and This is how several sports journalists and former teammates on the field of play spread the unfortunate news on their social networks.

The player is seen with a neck brace and quite uncomfortable. in his story confessed that he does not have enough money to cover the medical expenses necessary to be curedso that He emphasized that the economic situation is complicated, but that any contribution serves to fight against the triple damage that he has in his cervical back..

Prior to an operation and surgical intervention, López Narváez created a chat group with friends and acquaintances, where disclosed his current state of health and the urgency with which he requires vital surgery.

In the midst of the sadness and difficult financial situation that many former soccer players and retired professional athletes are going through, Christian raises the call to all the supportive hands, including the authorities, to give him a hand in his request.

They had to operate on me between today and tomorrow, a maximum of two days

Faced with the urgency of not having sufficient financial resources to undergo the surgical procedure, Christian ended his story with a broken voice and, appealing to the solidarity of the people who in the past gave him so much joy with his goals, told people that he can barely walk without strength in his hands and feet as follows:

I would like to tell you from the bottom of my heart if I can perhaps count on those who can collaborate with me. I have no strength in my hands and feet and I am barely walking. Friends of soccer, I would like to tell you from the bottom of my heart, if I can count on you, I know that the situation is tough, those who can from the heart help me, I need the operation, I could be paralyzed

Christian, apparently based in Bolivia after passing through the Aurora Club of the Andean country, indicated through the RCN Radio journalist, Dufie Lebronthat those who can help can contact his wife at the following Bolivian telephone number: (+591) 69599210.

If you want to collaborate, Cristian’s wife is attentive and will give you the instructions to receive all the help

