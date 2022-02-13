Former producer of “El Gordo y La Flaca” arrested for abuse

A former producer and writer of the show “The fat and the skinny” of the Hispanic network Univision has been accused of “sexual assault and illegal detention” after using his position to allegedly attract the potential victimsThe Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office in southeastern Florida reported this Friday.

Enrique Albis-Masot, 53, faces these accusations in a case initially investigated by the Doral Police, a city near Miami, and for which had been charged with sexual assault and robbery, among other charges.

According to the prosecution, Albis-Masot told his victims that he “had to see them in person” to test them for a role in the popular network television programfor what he did “private auditions” never authorized by Univision nor by anyone from the television studio.

The two additional charges added to the case today have to do with an incident in which the defendant allegedly told an actress who was looking for work, and whom he had met in Cuba, that he was developing a character for a television segment called “Bellita the Microphonsite”.

Next, Albis-Masot He offered to do a series of auditions at his office.