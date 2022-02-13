Former producer of “El Gordo y La Flaca” arrested for abuse

Miami Florida.
A former producer and writer of the show “The fat and the skinny” of the Hispanic network Univision has been accused of “sexual assault and illegal detention” after using his position to allegedly attract the potential victimsThe Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office in southeastern Florida reported this Friday.
Enrique Albis-Masot, 53, faces these accusations in a case initially investigated by the Doral Police, a city near Miami, and for which had been charged with sexual assault and robbery, among other charges.
According to the prosecution, Albis-Masot told his victims that he “had to see them in person” to test them for a role in the popular network television programfor what he did “private auditions” never authorized by Univision nor by anyone from the television studio.
The two additional charges added to the case today have to do with an incident in which the defendant allegedly told an actress who was looking for work, and whom he had met in Cuba, that he was developing a character for a television segment called “Bellita the Microphonsite”.
Next, Albis-Masot He offered to do a series of auditions at his office.
After several meetings, the defendant asked the victim to put on a tight wetsuit as part of the test, but, “at some point during this ‘audition,’ there was a struggle between Albis-Masot and the victim,” the prosecution said in a statement.
“Albis-Masot He allegedly pushed the victim onto a sofa and pulled her hair while trying to forcefully remove the wetsuit she was wearing, but she was struggling to escape.
Presumably, Albis-Masot “He managed to lower the wetsuit to the knees of the victim, leaving her almost naked,” he added.
management of Univision reported to the authorities that the detainee was not authorized to hold hearings with a view to “an unknown script called ‘Bellita la Microfonsita'”, as pointed out by the Prosecutor’s Office, and that even a year before it was explicitly prohibited from “hiring talents for the television program”.
“Each sexual assault is a degradation of the victim,” state prosecutor Katherine Fernández Rundle said in the statement, stressing that “that is what often makes these victims so fragile.”
“To think of a television producer using his position to have sexual access to women looking for a job on television seems like a sad memory of scandals that I hoped we would have already passed thanks to the efforts of the ‘Me Too’ movement,” Fernández added.
In addition to the Doral Police, this case included the participation of the Sheriff’s Office of the Southern District of Florida.
Enrique Albis-Masot was fired from the Univision Network in 2019, after the scandal over the accusations.
Testimony of an alleged victim: