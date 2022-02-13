Former Univision producer arrested for sexual assault in his office

A former producer and writer of the show The fat and the skinny of the Hispanic network Univisión has been accused of “sexual assault and illegal detention” after using his position to allegedly attract potential victims, the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office in southeast Florida reported Friday.

Enrique Albis-Masot, 53 years old, faces the accusations in a case initially investigated by the Doral Police, Miami, for which he had already been accused of sexual assault and robbery, among other charges.

According to the prosecution, Albis-Masot told his victims that he “had to see them in person.” This to test them with a view to a role in the popular program of the television network.

So I would hold private auditions never authorized by Univision or anyone from the television studio.

Accused of sexual assault

The two additional charges added to the case this Friday have to do with an incident involving an actress who was looking for work. Albis-Masot then offered to do a series of auditions at her office.

After several meetings, the defendant asked the victim to change into a tight-fitting wetsuit as part of the test.

However, “at some point during this ‘hearing,’ a struggle occurred between Albis-Masot and the victim,” the prosecution said in a statement.

act of savagery

“Albis-Masot allegedly pushed the victim onto a sofa and pulled her hair while trying to forcefully remove the wetsuit she was wearing, but she was struggling to escape,” the prosecution said.

Albis-Masot allegedly “managed to lower the wetsuit to the knees of the victim, leaving her almost naked,” he added.

Univisión management reported to the authorities that the detainee did not have authorization to hold auditions with a view to “an unknown script called Bellita the Microphonsite“, as the prosecution pointed out.

Even a year earlier he was explicitly prohibited from “hiring talent for the TV show.”

Degradation of the victim

“Each sexual assault is a degradation of the victim,” state prosecutor Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in the statement, stressing that “that is often what makes these victims so fragile.”

“To think of a television producer using his position to gain sexual access to women seeking work on television seems like a sad reminder of scandals I hoped we would have already passed thanks to the movement’s efforts. me tooFernandez added.

In addition to the Doral Police, the case included the participation of the Sheriff’s Office of the Southern District of Florida.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!